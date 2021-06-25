Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Blue Raiders Snap Golden Hawk Winning Streak

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing went according to plan Thursday for the No. 7 ranked Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team. On a night where they were supposed to host Anamosa at Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman for a single varsity game that started at seven, they traveled to Anamosa for a 5p.m. start due to weather and field conditions in Wellman, and fell by a 7-5 score. Mid-Prairie came out firing, leading 4-0 after two innings. The Hawks piled up three runs on three hits in the first with Keegan Gingerich singling home Karson Grout and Vinny Bowlin driving in Gingerich with a ground out. Cam Pickard scored a run in the second. Anamosa answered with four runs on four hits in the third to tie the game. Things stayed that way until the sixth when senior Kayden Reinier delivered a two out, RBI single that brought home Will Cavanagh and gave the Hawks a 5-4 advantage. In the bottom of the inning however, Anamosa came up with some two out magic of their own, when Trae Klaat cracked a two out, bases clearing double that scored three and proved to be the game winning hit. After the game, Mid-Prairie head coach Kyle Mullet talked about what he saw as the difference. “You can see the fight in our guys and we’re playing good baseball. So many things can go for you or against you in a game. I feel like we’re playing the way we need to play. We are still putting the ball in play, still getting our hits. We have to have some luck come our way. We need to crisp it up at times. In the middle of the game, we let our guard down, like tonight. We got out to a 4-0 lead and get to comfortable. We need to stay focused and confident.”

www.kciiradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#Hawks#Weather#Mid Prairie Golden Hawk
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Pirates snap Brewers' 11-game winning streak with 2-0 win

2021-07-05 01:13:59 GMT+00:00 - Kevin Newman homered and left-hander Tyler Anderson pitched seven shutout innings Sunday as the Pittsburgh Pirates not only snapped their six-game losing streak but also halted the visiting Milwaukee Brewers' 11-game winning streak with a 2-0 victory. Anderson (4-8), who often has been the victim of...
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Bombers have 3 game winning streak snapped by 1st place Chanclas

BRYAN, Texas -- The Brazos Valley Bombers welcomed fans and their furry best friends thanks to Bryan Animal Clinic at Edible Field on Tuesday night as they took on the first place San Antonio Flying Chanclas. The Bombers were coming off of their first three-game win streak of the 2021...
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Duluth FC has Winning Streak Snapped by Minneapolis City

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC couldn’t keep their winning ways going back at home, as Minneapolis City got the 6-1 win on Wednesday night. Aidan Hill scored the only goal for the BlueGreens as the match was tied at 1 at the half. Minneapolis City scored all six goals unanswered to take the road win.
MLBWashington Post

Short, Mize help Tigers snap Astros' winning streak at 11

DETROIT — Zack Short’s first home run in the majors broke a fifth-inning tie and helped Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers snap the Houston Astros’ 11-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory to open Saturday’s doubleheader. “I knew I hit it pretty well, but I saw (right fielder Kyle)...
Butte, MTMontana Standard

Butte Miners' 10-game winning streak snapped in Belgrade

The Miners came back to earth Tuesday in Belgrade. Butte's Class A Legion Baseball team was swept by the Belgrade Bandits in a doubleheader, 3-2 and 12-2, snapping a 10-game winning streak. Eagan Lester and Kian O'Neill were both 1-for-4 with an RBI apiece. Reece Cox was solid over 6...
MLBPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

Diamondbacks' win over Padres snaps 24-game road losing streak

The Arizona Diamondbacks' historic losing streak has reached the end of the road. After two months and 24 games, they have finally won a road game. The victory came in San Diego on Saturday night as the Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 10-1 to snap what was an MLB-record 24-game road losing streak. Their last road victory prior to that had been on April 25 in Atlanta.
Midland, TXMidland Reporter-Telegram

ROCKHOUNDS REPORT: Midland snaps Frisco's 11-game win streak

TOP HITTERS: Devin Foyle powered the RockHounds’ lineup by going 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, a run scored and a walk. … Frisco leadoff hitter Bubba Thompson was 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. … Nick Allen, Jake Suddleson and Jhonny Santos all had two-hit games for Midland. Allen launched his fifth home run; Suddleson had a pair of doubles and two runs scored; and Santos scored twice.
Hampton, VArestorationnewsmedia.com

Tobs see win streak snapped in loss to Pilots

HAMPTON, Va. — The four-game winning streak of the Wilson Tobs came to a close Monday night with the first-half Coastal Plain League East Division champion Peninsula Pilots defending their home field with a 5-1 victory at War Memorial Stadium. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to The Wilson Times...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Two-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Cardinals

After the Pittsburgh Pirates took the first two games of their four-game weekend series in St. Louis, long-time Pirate killer Adam Wainwright led the Cardinals to victory in game three on Saturday afternoon. As Mark Kaboly of The Athletic taught all of us a few weeks ago nine game sample...
MLB10NEWS

Rays have four-game win streak snapped; fall to Angels 6-4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th homer and drove in three runs, and the Los Angeles Angels stopped a five-game losing streak by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-4. Ohtani hit an opposite-field shot to left in the ninth off Pete Fairbanks. He also had a run-scoring double in the sixth and a tying RBI triple during the Angels’ two-run seventh inning.
MLBToledo Blade

Mud Hens winning streak snapped with 7-1 loss to Clippers

The Columbus Clippers turned the tables on Friday, defeating the Toledo Mud Hens 7-1 at Fifth Third Field after scoring a combined seven runs in the first three games of the six-game series. Toledo (28-23) saw its four-game winning streak snapped. Kirk McCarty made his fourth start against Toledo this...
onfocus.news

Rafters Snap Dock Spiders Five Game Win Streak, in Road Victory

Wisconsin Rapids is 4-0 this season at Herr-Baker Field. WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI- The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (19-14) limited the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders (20-12) to five hits and won 3-1. Wisconsin Rapids is now 4-1 this season against the Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders scored their lone run in...
Sportslacrossebucket.com

PLL Notebook: Jeff Teat Has Arrived, Chrome Snaps Whipsnakes Win Streak

Jeff Teat, the number one overall pick in the 2021 PLL College draft, made his PLL debut with Atlas LC on Friday night at Homewood Field. Teat’s debut was nothing too spectacular as Atlas fell 12-11 to Whipsnakes LC and Teat dished out two assists. Fast forward to Atlas’ second...
Lexington, OHDerrick

Newgarden snaps streak on 50th anniversary of 1st Penske win

LEXINGTON, Ohio (AP) — Josef Newgarden snapped his streak of late race misfortunes Sunday to win for the first time this season, earning the first IndyCar victory of the year for Team Penske on the same weekend the storied organization celebrated the 50th anniversary of its first win. Newgarden led...

Comments / 0

Community Policy