CARTHAGE, IL – The Carthage Kiwanis Club will sponsor Kids Shopping Day on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The purpose of Kids Shopping Day is to provide children with a backpack, school supplies, clothing, and other miscellaneous items to help them be ready for the first day of school. The event is open to children in the Carthage Elementary School District #317, grades pre-K through 8. Location for Kids Shopping Day will be First Baptist Church Community Room, 601 Main Street, Carthage.