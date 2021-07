GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Kaukauna Ghosts softball defeated Sun Prairie 1-0 in the WIAA Division 1 State Championship on Wednesday at King Park on the UW-Green Bay campus. “Kind of just speechless. It’s unbelievable,” Kaukauna pitcher Skyler Calmes said. “This has been our goal all year and to finally actually accomplish it, it’s kind of almost unbelievable. If you can believe it. We put in so much work. So much work through the offseason and through the season just to even make it here. So to even make it here and to win it -- it’s just such an accomplishment.”