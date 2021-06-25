Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

4 recruiters on how to answer one of the trickiest interview questions

By Anouare Abdou
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mzVU3_0afBAlM400

If you’re in the market for a new job, having a few interviews lined up is encouraging. But things can get tricky when an interviewer asks you if you’re meeting with other companies. How do you answer without hurting your candidacy? Ladders asked for advice from four recruiters.

Are you interviewing with other companies?

“This question is often asked to gauge a candidate’s interest in the company they’re interviewing with, and also to determine where they are in the hiring process of other companies. The answer can help show your value as an in-demand candidate,” says Marissa Letendre, an HR leader, recruiter, and career expert with over 12 years of experience.

If you’re not prepared, not only could you miss out on an opportunity to show your value, but you could also blurt out things that disqualify you.

“You never want to be blindsided in a job interview, for any reason. The kinds of answers you give when you’re flustered or thrown off may not even be true, and they certainly won’t make you look like an enticing candidate,” says Julie Titterington, Chief Culture Officer at Merchant Maverick.

1. Avoid name-dropping

Letendre says you should avoid naming the companies you’re interviewing with. It sounds obvious, but it’s easy to put your foot in your mouth when not prepared. However, mentioning specific industries is OK.

She suggests saying something like, “I am interviewing with a couple of other companies in the ____ industry. I’m currently in the early stages of the process, as I have recently started my search, but my interest remains high in this position because…’”

“Explain why you are interested in the position and the company and how you can be a great asset to the company. This helps show your value as an in-demand candidate and gives you more leverage,” she says.

2. Be honest about your specific situation

Honesty is the best policy, according to Jessica Glazer, Strategic Recruitment Director at Mind HR:

“There is nothing to fear. The company will be interviewing other candidates and you can be interviewing other companies. There is no wedding ring, offer, or commitment that states you can’t be honest with your process.”

Glazer suggests the following answers depending on your situation:

“I am interviewing/have interviewed with — [add the number] companies and awaiting feedback by [add the date],” followed by “What is your hiring process like?”

Employed and not actively looking? Go with something like, “To be honest, I am working at the moment but when I heard of this opportunity I thought it was interesting. I am not actively looking so do not have any other interviews lined up,” followed by “Although I am not actively looking, I do believe in communication. Do you know when I will know the next steps, as I am quite interested in this opportunity?”

And if you’re not comfortable disclosing too much, you could also simply state, “Yes, I am interviewing and awaiting news from a few companies in the coming weeks.”

3. Don’t lie but do show enthusiasm

“If you say that you are not interviewing with others, and a prospective employer finds out otherwise, your chances of getting hired are toast. A lie like that is a death knell to your chances of getting hired on with that company,” says Janelle Owens, HR Director at Test Prep Insight.

“Answering in the affirmative shouldn’t hurt your chances, so long as you do it right. Respectfully tell the interviewer that you are indeed interviewing with others, but that you favor their company.”

“Tell them you’re very interested in their company, noting a couple of reasons why, and that they’re ranked right near the top of your list if you were to get an offer. This flatters the interviewing company and tells them what they want to hear, while also showing your confidence and the fact that you’re desirable.”

4. No need to over-explain

“No one expects you to be only gunning for one position. If you’re a good candidate, the expectation is that you can pick and choose. There’s no need to emphasize the fact that you would be equally happy in another company, but neither is there a need to pretend like this is the only job for you. That often simply smacks of desperation or overconfidence,” says Titterington.

However, being transparent doesn’t mean you should volunteer more information than necessary.

“While it’s important to be honest, it’s a huge mistake to give away too much information,” she says.

“Say yes or say no. No explanations or excuses are required. If there’s an uncomfortable silence after your ‘yes,’ that’s not your problem. You are not obliged to tell the interviewer where else you are looking, whether you’re interviewing with a competitor, or how many other applications you’ve sent out.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiter#Merchant Maverick
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
Ladders

Here’s what drinking coffee actually does to your body

This article was updated on July 8, 2021. Chances are you drink coffee every day without giving it a second thought. You probably put a lot of thought into the foods you eat, possibly adopting the KETO diet, clean eating diet, or Mediterranean diet. But have you ever stopped and though about the drinks you are consumer and wondered, “Is this even good for me?”.
Public HealthPosted by
Ladders

Companies are rewarding employees with $2K+ COVID bonuses

• In recognition of all the stress that workers endured during the COVID-19 pandemic, some companies are ponying up large bonuses. • Microsoft is giving employees $1,500; Fox Corporation employees will receive $2,000 or more. • The trend started earlier last year at Facebook. Pandemic bonuses are all the rage.
JobsPosted by
9&10 News

5 Things Not to Do in a Job Interview with the Job Gladiator

One of the first steps in getting any new job is the interview. It is often critical in selling yourself to a new company and they can often be tricky. The four’s Xavier Hershovitz talked to former ‘American Gladiator’ turned Job Gladiator, Michael Altshuler, for what he says are the biggest mistakes we make in job interviews.
Relationshipsforsythwoman.com

Questions to Get to Know Someone

Getting back into the groove of small talk might seem like a terrifying ask. We’ve spent so much time on Zooms and Meetups where the event or meeting starts pretty quickly to the time we sign-on. Even networking events are conducted with a “ready set go!” mentality. How do we...
Career Development & AdvicePosted by
Forbes

How To Talk To Your Skeptical Boss About Flexible Work

You have always found your work interesting and you value being part of your organization. You’ve built strong relationships with colleagues and have always felt a sense of accomplishment from your efforts. But this past year has been incredibly stressful in every imaginable way (health, safety, caregiver responsibilities, politics, economy, environment, to name just a few sources of that stress).
InternetLifehacker

How to Find Answers to Your Most Burning Questions, According to Reddit

Google is the closest thing society has to a sage, but not everyone is good at combing through the mountains of information that the world’s imminent search engine might dredge up. And not everyone wants to research something either, scouring to find a source that suits your needs and that gives you answers you can understand.
SocietyAdvocate Messenger

Silly questions deserve silly answers

Being able to sit down in a restaurant and be served a delicious meal is refreshing. I decided to do just that recently. I didn’t realize it but this would be the start of a week where I began to notice some of the silly things that people say. It...
Personal Financewgnradio.com

Attorney Fritz Huszagh answers insurance coverage questions

Monday June, 28th is National Insurance Awareness Day and WGN Radio’s Karen Conti celebrates with FKH Legal attorney and counselor Fritz Huszagh to answer your insurance coverage questions. They discuss what kind of storm damage is covered, advice about car insurance, umbrella coverage and much more. Contact Fritz with your insurance inquiries at (312) 305-3521 or visit his website fkhlegal.com.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

4 Steps For Getting Over Someone You Can’t Have, As Told By Experts

It’s no secret: loving someone you can’t have is painful. Whether they’re in a relationship, not interested, or not ready for something serious, unrequited love stings. At the end of the day, they’re unavailable, and there’s nothing you can do about it — except get over them. But in order to stop these feelings, you first need to understand where they come from.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

Who You Are Is Never Wrong

I was painfully shy as a kid. I decided early on it was easier for people to take care of me if I was quiet and out of the way. I took on the identity of the good, shy girl. And I was rewarded for it. “Anna’s so easy, you...
Public HealthFast Company

How (and when) to explain a pandemic-related gap on your résumé

Contrary to popular belief, it’s not uncommon or detrimental to take time out of work. Whether you’ve spent six months out traveling the world, dedicated time to caring for a loved one, or simply searched for work longer than you expected; many of us will spend some time in our lives “unemployed”.
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Ladders

Can narcissistic managers fake that they care?

Relationships at work matter greatly to our well-being, and perhaps no work relationship affects us more strongly than the one we have with our manager. In fact, people who leave their job frequently report that their manager is their most important reason for doing so. Managers’ narcissistic tendencies are often...

Comments / 0

Community Policy