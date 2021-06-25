Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reunite to Unveil a Princess Diana Statue
The tension between Princes William and Harry has been well-documented, after Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, stepped back from their royal duties. The conflict brewed further after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sat down with Oprah Winfrey, exposing much of what they found unconscionable in royal life. However, despite the friction, Prince William and Prince Harry will reunite next week in honor of their late mother.www.townandcountrymag.com