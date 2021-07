A ‘Bourbon Wife’ on TikTok is going viral for her painful attempts to share in her husband’s hobby, and people are loving her persistence. TikTok fame can spark off dancing trends or creative uses of the platform, and non-bourbon-drinking Erin Plummer found one that’s been getting more love from the site’s audience. If you’ve seen a few of her clips, then you’ve caught her catchy opening before picking out a new bottle from her husband’s collection.