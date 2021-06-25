Move Over Neanderthals, Newly Discovered “Dragon Man” May Be Our Closest Relative
Scientists may have just found humanity’s closest relative: a newly discovered human species named Homo longi or "Dragon Man." The near-perfectly preserved fossil skull was reportedly discovered in the 1930s during the construction of a bridge in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang province, northeastern China. A fresh look at these remains revealed that it is actually a previously unknown species. Even more remarkably, the archaic hominin appears to be one of our closest hominin relatives, even more closely related to us than Neanderthals.www.iflscience.com