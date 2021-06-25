Cancel
Move Over Neanderthals, Newly Discovered “Dragon Man” May Be Our Closest Relative

By Tom Hale
IFLScience
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists may have just found humanity’s closest relative: a newly discovered human species named Homo longi or "Dragon Man." The near-perfectly preserved fossil skull was reportedly discovered in the 1930s during the construction of a bridge in the city of Harbin in Heilongjiang province, northeastern China. A fresh look at these remains revealed that it is actually a previously unknown species. Even more remarkably, the archaic hominin appears to be one of our closest hominin relatives, even more closely related to us than Neanderthals.

