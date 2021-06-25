I’m a renter, but I also own an investment property. Should I cash out the equity to buy my own home?

How long it took to pay off: Five years (ten was the planned payback period) Jobs held while paying the debt: Internal audit staff, demand planner, financial analyst. I took out $65,000 in student loans in order to pay for my MBA. It was a full time program with weekend classes so I was able to keep my job while completing the coursework. For me, the decision to take on the debt wasn’t a difficult one. I had, and still have, high aspirations for my career and I knew that the MBA would open doors for increased earning potential earlier in my career that I may not have been able to access otherwise.