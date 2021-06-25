Cancel
Here's What China Would Need to Invade Taiwan

By Kyle Mizokami
Popular Mechanics
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff told Congress he doesn’t think China plans to invade Taiwan anytime soon. But if the Chinese Communist Party changes its mind, Gen. Mark Milley does think China wants the capability to invade by 2027. China’s military buildup of the last 30 years...

www.popularmechanics.com
Chinadallassun.com

China attracting universal dislike: Report

Taipei [Taiwan], July 12 (ANI): China's disrespect for the personal freedom of people has become one of the topmost reasons for fading Beijing prestige under President Xi Jinping. A poll released last week by the Pew Research Center showed that an average of 69 per cent of respondents in 17...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

China Warns iI Will Take ‘Necessary Measures’ as U.S. Blacklist Grows

China’s Ministry of Commerce warned on Sunday that it “will take necessary measures to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests,” after the U.S. added 23 Chinese companies to its economic blacklist over human rights violations. Beijing denies any abuses and said it “resolutely opposes” the expansion, which it calls a “serious breach of international economic and trade rules.” On Friday, the U.S. Department of Commerce added a tranche of companies “implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass detention, and high technology surveillance against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region.” It also added five Chinese companies that the U.S. claims directly support China’s military modernization programs related to “lasers and battle management systems.”
Chinaatlanticcitynews.net

China N Korea exchange congratulatory messages on anniv

Beijing [China], July 11 (ANI): The leaders of North Korea and China have exchanged messages pledging to strengthen cooperation on the 60th anniversary of the signing of their Treaty of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance. Chinese President Xi Jinping congratulated North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of...
Foreign PolicyWashington Examiner

How the Chinese Communist Party is infiltrating local US government

One of the more dramatic political news stories of the past year was when a young, attractive woman named Fang Fang (aka Christine Fang) was revealed to be a spy handled by the Chinese government. For years, Fang Fang targeted up-and-coming American politicians. She engaged in romantic trysts with at least two Midwestern mayors and was involved with Rep. Eric Swalwell, a California Democrat who ran for president in 2020. After being “outed,” she vanished.
Foreign Policydallassun.com

China wait for an opportunity to enter Afghanistan

Washington [US], July 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing US troops withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is of geopolitical importance. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan. The war-torn country could also provide access to Iran and the Middle East, and a route to the Indian Ocean and on to Africa, reported Fox News.
ChinaPosted by
IBTimes

Communist Party Emerges From Shadows During Hong Kong Crackdown

China's Communist Party has abandoned its tradition of working from the shadows in Hong Kong as authorities pursue a sweeping crackdown on critics and remould the financial hub in the mainland's authoritarian image. While Hong Kong was returned by colonial Britain in 1997, Beijing has historically been wary about making...
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

Reinforcing sanctions on China only undermines U.S. hegemony: expert

TOKYO, July 10 (Xinhua) -- Hammering China with expansive sanctions has resulted in diminishing returns and can only undermine U.S. hegemony, said a Canada-based geo-strategist. In a commentary entitled "Expanding China sanctions only undermines U.S. hegemony" and published by Nikkei Asia on Wednesday, Owais Zaheer, a geo-strategist who advises financial...
Foreign PolicyNewsweek

China Lambasts U.S. 'Insolence and Paranoia' Over Hong Kong Sanctions

China is criticizing the United States for its sanctions on Hong Kong, stating the penalties are "rooted in American anxiety" over China's development. The Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency of the People's Republic of China, published a column on Friday titled: "American insolence, paranoia will not alter Hong Kong's trend toward stability."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Expert predicts failure as China eyes a move into Afghanistan: 'This is going to be fun to watch'

As American troops complete their withdrawal from Afghanistan, Beijing appears to have been waiting in the wings for an opportunity to enter the war-torn country. For President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, Afghanistan is a crucial piece of the puzzle. It offers a portal through which the Chinese military might access the Arabian Sea, via Iran or Pakistan.
Aerospace & DefenseBirmingham Star

Chinese warplane enters Taiwan's air defence

Taipei [Taiwan], July 9 (ANI): Taiwan on Thursday reported another incursion by the People's Liberation Army's (PLA) Air Force as a Chinese warplane flew into the island's air defence identification zone on Thursday. It marks the sixth intrusion by Chinese warplanes in the month, Taiwan News reported. A People's Liberation...
MilitaryPosted by
Forbes

China’s New Unmanned Attack Sub May Not Be What It Seems

China has apparently declassified details of a 2010 exercise in which an unmanned submarine detected, tracked and engaged a target submarine with a torpedo in the South China Sea, all without human intervention. This suggests a highly advanced capability, and disclosing it at a time of increased tension over Taiwan sends a definite signal. However, everything here may not be as it seems.

