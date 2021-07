We had our first child in June 2016! And now that he just turned five years old, Hank and his two other brothers, Teddy and Gus sure give my wife and I run for our money!. It’s easy to maintain a clean and organized house when you’re single and even when you’re married it can be easier if you both take on the responsibilities of maintaining the house the laundry and everything that goes with it. But people get busy and somethings get left behind.