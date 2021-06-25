Cancel
Philadelphia, PA

How the state’s richest charity spends its money: The Milton Hershey School, by the numbers

By Charlotte Keith of Spotlight PA
Spotlight PA
Spotlight PA
 16 days ago
HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA and The Inquirer, in partnership with ProPublica, spent months investigating a venerable Pennsylvania institution: the Milton Hershey School. Reporters interviewed experts in education and nonprofit finances, as well as dozens of former students, to understand more about how the state’s richest charity spends its money. Here’s what our investigation found, by the numbers.

www.spotlightpa.org
Spotlight PA

Spotlight PA

Philadelphia, PA
Spotlight PA is dedicated to producing non­partisan investigative journalism about Pennsylvania government and urgent statewide issues.

Related
Posted by
Spotlight PA

Philadelphia and Pittsburgh move ahead with plastic bag bans as Pennsylvania’s preemption nears its end

HARRISBURG — Cities and townships hoping to ban plastic bags within their borders may finally have the legal authority to do so in Pennsylvania. When the Republican-controlled legislature passed the state budget last week, it didn’t renew a statewide preemption on single-use plastics, opening the door for cities and municipalities to approve new prohibitions or enforce existing bans.
Posted by
Spotlight PA

Pennsylvania officials failed to clarify federal rules around addiction treatment funding and medical marijuana use. In at least one case, the confusion had serious consequences.

Tyler Cordeiro slept on a couch outside his mother’s Bucks County home, suffering from opioid withdrawal. His sister took a photo of his mother, Susan Ousterman, on the other section of the L-shaped sofa, resting with him, the two lying nearly head-to-head. Those days in September 2020 were exhausting and...
Posted by
Spotlight PA

Money, power, scandal: The PSERS saga, explained

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Pennsylvania’s largest pension fund is at the center of an equally large scandal, complete with an FBI investigation, a lawsuit, boardroom...

