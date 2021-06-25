How the state’s richest charity spends its money: The Milton Hershey School, by the numbers
HARRISBURG — Spotlight PA and The Inquirer, in partnership with ProPublica, spent months investigating a venerable Pennsylvania institution: the Milton Hershey School. Reporters interviewed experts in education and nonprofit finances, as well as dozens of former students, to understand more about how the state’s richest charity spends its money. Here’s what our investigation found, by the numbers.www.spotlightpa.org