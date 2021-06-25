From Cohiba to Fonseca: The 10 Best Cigars

It’s the holiday thirst quencher that signals party time. Hell, even 007 used it to cool down after Halle Berry emerged from the ocean in Die Another Day, but do you really know how to make a mojito? Small on ingredients but big on flavour, the iconic mojito recipe is the perfect cocktail to add to your arsenal, whatever the occasion. Whether you are a fan of rum or not, getting the flavour combinations right can balance out the sour notes finishing with a dynamic cocktail that suits any palette. Never indulged in the tropical flavours? Take it from us, the best mojito recipe is one you need to put in your back pocket and what better time to start than World Rum Day?