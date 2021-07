A trip of a lifetime is coming up this week, and I am dreading it immensely. It has caused the most anxiety of anything else I have ever done. I have lain awake at night with worry, sick to my stomach and palms sweating. Always willing to help someone in need, I may have overstepped my capabilities. I will be chaperoning a young woman who is deaf, (and a friend of my daughter’s), along with her two-month-old infant, sixteen-month-old daughter, three-year-old son AND her German Shepherd service dog. A victim of domestic violence, she has found a family to take her in, but they live in South Carolina. She has limited money but meagerly offered to contribute $200 towards the trip as she looked up at me with tears in her eyes. Who could say no?