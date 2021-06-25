CSPD

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department needs help identifying two women accused of stealing from local gyms then using the money they took to make several purchases.

The women have been burglarizing vehicles at several gyms in Colorado Springs, including 24 Hour Fitness, the YMCA, Life Time, Planet Fitness, and Villa Sport.

The two women smashed the back windows of vehicles, remove wallets, purses, and other items. They immediately went to Wal-Mart, Home Depot, and other locations and use the stolen credit cards.

These incidents have Thursday, June 24, between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m., and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.





If you have any information or can identify the women, please call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

The post Two women burglarizing cars at several Colorado Springs gyms, using stolen credit cards appeared first on KRDO .