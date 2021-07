Gareth Bale's Wales future seems uncertain following their exit in the last-16 at Euro 2020, losing 4-0 to Denmark on Saturday. Reports emerged that this would be the last time the 31-year-old talisman would play for Wales, though he has since rebuked that idea with his answering, or lack thereof, of questions. When an interviewer asked Bale whether he would play for his country again, he simply walked away from the reporter, completely ignoring the question. With tensions running high, the question came directly after the game against Denmark in Amsterdam.