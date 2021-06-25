What to Write in a Birthday Card (So That They'll Actually Want to Keep It)

Writing a birthday card to someone you love is one of those traditions that most of us can do on autopilot. But knowing exactly what to write in a birthday card that someone will actually want to keep — something that will really mean something to him or her — is a little more difficult. It's easy enough to write "happy birthday, hope you have a great day," but it's harder to figure out exactly how to express how you feel about a friend or loved one or how thankful you are for them. Sometimes crafting a note to a colleague or older relative is even more difficult. Being thoughtful, kind, and engaging while staying professional can be difficult as well.