Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Lockdown Weight Gain May Have Caused Surge in New Diabetes Cases in Kids

Posted by 
HealthDay
HealthDay
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VJjzy_0afB9zSk00

FRIDAY, June 25, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rates and severity of type 2 diabetes among U.S. children rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, possibly due to weight gain during lockdowns, researchers say.

"While our study examined hospital admissions for type 2 diabetes in children at one center, the results may be a microcosm of what is happening at other children's hospitals across the country," said lead author Dr. Daniel Hsia, an associate professor in the clinical trials unit at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, La.

Stay-at-home orders increased risk factors for type 2 diabetes. They include less physical activity, more screen time and other sedentary behaviors, sleep disturbances, and increased consumption of processed foods, all of which contribute to weight gain, according to the researchers.

Even a slight weight gain over a short period can increase the risk of type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

To learn more about type 2 diabetes in kids during the pandemic, the researchers compared the number and severity of hospitalizations for type 2 diabetes at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, between March and December 2019 with the same period in 2020.

The hospitalization rate for new onset type 2 diabetes rose from 0.27% (eight cases out of 2,964 hospitalizations) in 2019, compared to 0.62% (17 out of 2,729) in 2020.

Kids hospitalized in 2020 had more severe diabetes with higher blood glucose, higher A1C (a marker of blood sugar over three months), and higher indicators of dehydration than those admitted in 2019, the study found.

It also showed that in 2020, more kids had serious conditions that typically require admission to the intensive care unit, such as diabetic ketoacidosis (eight children vs. three) and HHS or hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome (two vs. zero). Both conditions can lead to diabetic coma.

Of 25 admissions in 2020, 23 were Black children and 19 were boys, according to findings presented at a virtual meeting of the American Diabetes Association.

Research presented at meetings is typically considered preliminary until published in a peer-reviewed journal.

"Unfortunately, COVID-19 disrupted our lives in more ways than we realize," Hsia said in a meeting news release. "Our study reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle for children even under such difficult circumstances."

More information

The American Academy of Pediatrics has more on diabetes in children.

SOURCE: American Diabetes Association, news release, June 25, 2021

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
837K+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diabetes Care#Weight Gain#Type 2 Diabetes#Healthday News#Hhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diabetes
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
HealthMedicalXpress

Medication type for diabetes may affect severe COVID-19 outcomes

(HealthDay)—The use of certain classes of diabetes medications prior to severe COVID-19 infection is associated with lower mortality in patients with diabetes, according to a study published online June 16 in Diabetes Care. Anna R. Kahkoska, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared premorbid...
Weight LossHealthline

The Pandemic Has Caused Kids to Gain Weight Too: How Parents Can Help

Adults and children alike have gained weight since the pandemic began. A loss of routine has led to less structured eating, and physical distancing measures meant kids missed out on physical education, recess, and organized sports. This increase in weight gain is concerning because childhood obesity is linked to a...
Scienceeatthis.com

The #1 Cause of Diabetes, According to Science

Chances are, you know someone with diabetes, that not-so-sweet disease most associated with sugar. Maybe it's your sister, aunt or best friend. Or perhaps you have it. If so, you're in good company—Halle Berry, Tom Hanks and Nick Jonas are among the celebrities that also struggle with diabetes, along with more than 100 million Americans who live with diabetes or prediabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Public HealthTexarkana Gazette

Tame your glucose levels

Greg Aiello's "Nature Gone Wild" brings raging bears, disastrous lightning strikes and ferocious crocodiles to your TV screen, demonstrating just how magnificent and hard to tame Mother Nature really is. That's great fun to watch. But when it is your nature that's untamed, it can turn seriously risky. A study...
Weight LossMedicineNet.com

Which Antidepressants Cause the Most Weight Gain?

Although gaining weight is a possible side effect of nearly all antidepressants, everyone responds to antidepressants differently. Some people may put on weight while on treatment, while others may not. Antidepressants that can cause wait gain include:. Atypical antipsychotic medications (such as Risperdal, Abilify and Zyprexa) Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors...
Weight LossPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

This diabetes drug leads to better weight loss

In a new study from the University at Buffalo, researchers found that people with Type 2 diabetes who were prescribed SGLT2 inhibitors lost more weight than patients who received GLP-1 receptor agonists. The study sought to evaluate the difference in weight loss caused by the antidiabetic medications—both of which work...
Weight Losspoz.com

What Are the Health Consequences of Weight Gain?

Overweight and obesity are a growing concern in the United States and worldwide. Excess weight can contribute to a host of health conditions, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, COVID-19 and cognitive decline. Maintaining a healthy weight can help minimize these health problems and maximize overall quality of life at any age.
Fitnessvillages-news.com

Artificial sweeteners associated with weight gain

A group of scientists reviewed existing studies on artificial sweeteners, and recommend additional in-depth research on how artificial sweeteners affect health and disease by altering the bacteria in the colon (Nutrition Today, May 6, 2021;56(3):105-113). Another article reviews studies that show how some artificial sweeteners may cause inflammation, where your own immune system, which is supposed to kill invading germs, stays active all the time (Int J Mol Sci, May 15, 2021;22(10):5228). These authors found that just two cans of diet drinks that contain the most widely used artificial sweeteners (saccharin, sucralose, and aspartame) increased growth and colon invasion of Enterococcus faecalis (harmful colon bacteria that invade the colon cells to turn on your immune system), and decrease the healthful E. Coli bacteria that do not invade your colon cells.
DietsPosted by
EatThis

This Is the Exact Amount of Alcohol That Derails Weight Loss, New Study Says

You've cut fat and sugar, you're exercising regularly, and you can't help but notice that still, that bit of extra weight is not exactly melting off… so, if you're being honest with yourself, is there maybe one more lifestyle choice that could zap away those unwanted pounds, if you'd be willing to try it? There is, according to a team of food science researchers who have determined how much alcohol affects your ability to lose weight. It's not just the calories, people—there's deeper science behind why drinking is a weight-loss foe.
Mental HealthTennessee Tribune

Study Suggests Adults With ADHD At Higher Risk Of Physical Issues

Adults with ADHD are at an increased risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases, according to a large register-based study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The findings of the study were published in the journal The Lancet Psychiatry. “Identifying co-occurring physical...
Weight Lossdoctorslounge.com

Digital Self-Monitoring Effective for Weight Loss, Healthy Lifestyle

FRIDAY, July 9, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Digital self-monitoring of physical activity and diet is an effective intervention to support weight loss in adults with obesity or overweight, according to a review published online June 30 in Obesity Reviews. Rhiannon Berry, from the Cambridge Institute of Public Health in the...
Healthhealthday.com

American Diabetes Association, June 25-29

The annual meeting of the American Diabetes Association was held virtually this year from June 25 to 29 and attracted more than 11,500 participants from around the world, including clinicians, academicians, allied health professionals, and others interested in diabetes. The conference highlighted the latest advances in diabetes research and improving patient care, with presentations focusing on treatment recommendations and advances in management technology.
Weight LossPosted by
POZ

Weight Gain and HIV

Wasting syndrome was a hallmark of AIDS in the early years of the epidemic, but today, weight gain is a more common problem. One study found that over half of people with HIV struggle with overweight or obesity. Women with HIV tend to put on more pounds than men, as...
Public HealthPosted by
TheStreet

New Late-Breaking Data At The American Diabetes Association Show GlycoMark® May Be An Effective Test For COVID-19 Severity

RALEIGH, N.C. and SAN SEBASTIAN, Spain, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precision Diabetes, Inc. and Patia announced today results from a study showing that the GlycoMark blood test may be an effective marker of stress hyperglycemia and severity in COVID-19 patients, particularly in patients without diabetes. This data was presented as a prestigious Late Breaking Abstract at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81 st Scientific Sessions conference.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Doubled

Heart disease is not a diagnosis anyone wants to receive. This deadly condition causes the most deaths every year in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). While you may not be able to instantly check your blood pressure and cholesterol—two of the biggest risk factors—there are other risk factors that are more readily apparent. Research has found that one nightly occurrence could mean that your chances of developing heart disease are doubled. Read on to find out what you should be on the lookout for.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

Adult ADHD linked to many health problems, study finds

In a new study from Karolinska Institutet, researchers found adults with ADHD are at higher risk of a wide range of physical conditions, including nervous system, respiratory, musculoskeletal, and metabolic diseases. ADHD is a common neuropsychiatric disorder characterized by inattention, impulsiveness and hyperactivity, and commonly treated with stimulant therapy (methylphenidates...

Comments / 0

Community Policy