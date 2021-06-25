Alien Myths: Strange Truths and Vivid Fiction

At the end of March Strange Horizons published a special issue featuring Palestinian speculative fiction. It includes art, poetry, four stories, and an introductory essay, and features creators from across the Palestinian diaspora. “Wills” by Wadih Haddad is very short and very Weird, starting with a man in a sort of consumer hypnotic state coming awake with the statement “I want,” then traversing the landscape through streets and stores, panicking, and step-by-step evolving his initial statement. The ending is quite pyrotechnic. In “The Center of the Universe” by Nadia Shammas it quickly becomes clear that we’re seeing a VR world created for one person alone, Abigail, but we’re seeing it through the eyes of Fatima, one of Abigail’s “friends” created by the computer. She can only really move, talk, and feel when Abigail is actively paying attention to her, and all the other characters are the same. That creates an incredibly perverse incentive to keep the attention on herself when Abigail spills hot coffee on Fatima and Fatima realizes she can feel pain in that state. This is an incisive look at a scenario that’s a lot more broadly applicable than just to VR. “Native Country” by Karim Kattan centers on Noor, a man raised in a seaside city and about to return to the swampland that his mother came from. She roundly rejected the culture she left behind, but Noor has been trained by his Uncle Faiz in his specialty of potion-making, and Noor is going to meet him despite his mother’s objections. There are lovely descriptions of his travels along the way, and a lot of time to expand on Noor’s upbringing, his perspective, the changing landscape and transition between cultures. This story has a serious surprise in wait at the ending. Finally, “A Day in the Life of Anmar 20×1” by Abdulla Moaswes is a darkly hilarious political satire in which Anmar, a rich tech executive, has been tapped to be Palestine’s president despite having no political experience. He experiences the world only from the confines of his high-tech estate, which keeps him from having to see anything unpleasant, especially the walls that surround it. His much more experienced deputy is in despair at the whims of this petulant debutante. This is obviously grounded in the reality of Palestinian politics, but I suspect many others will feel a resonance with politicians in their own home countries.