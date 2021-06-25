Cancel
Flatland Cavalry Drops Luke Combs-Penned Tune, “A Cowboy Knows How”

By Brady Cox
 16 days ago
Your week can change from garbage to incredible in an instant, when you know some of your favorite artists are dropping songs at the end of the week.

That’s exactly what we’ve seen this week, as Flatland Cavalry, Parker McCollum, Kolby Cooper, and The Wilder Blue all dropped some new stuff.

And to add icing to the cake, Flatland Cavalry dropped yet ANOTHER song today, “A Cowboy Knows How.”

Written by Luke Combs, Dan Isbell, and Jonathan Singleton, the title of the song speaks for itself, as Cleto sings about the love life of a cowboy, leaving a relationship and riding off into the sunset when things begin to get serious.

Of course, we still have the badass fiddle riffs, rhythmic percussion, and everything that makes Flatland Cavalry in a league of their own.

Here’s what Cleto and the boys had to say about the new release:

“We had the privilege of opening for the very talented songwriter and Country Music de force, Luke Combs, in December 2019. Through that fateful encounter we got introduced to a man named Kappy, who welcomed us shortly after to the incredibly talented family that is Make Wake Artists.

Along the way, Luke, as a fan of our music and what we do, had a song that he just couldn’t see himself recording ‘because he’s not a cowboy from Texas.’

Well, we don’t consider ourselves cowboys either… but we as Texans who appreciate the archetypal cowboy loved the message and the spirit of the song. Getting through a disheartening situation with gusto, suave, and by getting back on the proverbial horse… the only way a ‘Cowboy Knows How.’

We’re proud that it is our first outside cut as a band and we hope you love it as much as we do!”

And if you think the fun ended there, the group also announced that their new album, Welcome To Countryland, drops exactly a week from today on July 2nd.

