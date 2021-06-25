How to Make Risotto Like Wolfgang Puck
Ahead of the release of his Disney+ documentary, Puck taught journalists how to make risotto via Zoom — here's what I learned. When it comes to modern culinary icons, few chefs can top the impact, talent and fame of Wolfgang Puck. After all, he is considered to be the first-ever “celebrity chef.” His star was bright upon his move to Los Angeles in 1971, when he became co-owner of Ma Maison, and only became brighter after he opened up his flagship restaurant, Spago. Puck’s influence was made firm when he opened Chinois on Main, with a menu that pioneered fusion food by incorporating French cuisine into fresh California cooking with Asian influence.www.thedailymeal.com