How to Make Risotto Like Wolfgang Puck

When most people think of risotto, they think of a labor-intensive and complicated process that is stressful and time-consuming to make. We're here to tell you that believe it or not, there's an easy way to make risotto that not only tastes incredible, but can be whipped up in no time. According to Our Everyday Life, the Arabs introduced short-grain rice to Italy in the 14th century B.C., but it wasn't until 1574 that an apprentice named Valerius accidentally created the dish we now know and love as risotto. Now, it's a staple Italian dish that people all over the world love and it's a hit dish at restaurants.