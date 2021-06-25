What Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Of Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Drama
Rosie O'Donnell is no stranger to the daytime talk show game. The actress and comedian previously hosted her own popular talk show from 1996 until 2002 (via IMDb). The show offered up some big moments and A-list guests during its run, and of course, O'Donnell often made her viewers laugh out loud. Recently, O'Donnell revived her iconic talk show for a charity event, and revealed to Variety that she hasn't forgotten how to do the job, or how much effort it took.