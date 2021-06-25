What Rosie O'Donnell Thinks Of Ellen DeGeneres' Talk Show Drama

Jon Pardi’s recent performance of his latest single “Tequila Little Time” on The Ellen Degeneres Show was a recent highlight of the vocalist’s return to live performance after being demanded to — as many country music stars have since the end of quarantine — rest their vocal cords. “For the first time in my life I have been ordered by the doctor to go on vocal rest and it is NOT EASY!!!. We really appreciate the support and understanding. I promise to do my part and stay as healthy as possible to continue singing and performing,” the “Heartache Medication” vocalist noted via social media.