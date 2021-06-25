Cancel
Introduction to NGS food authenticity for routine food analysis

 16 days ago

From setup to data analysis, discover the benefits of Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for the determination of food adulteration and fraud in the routine lab. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is a high throughput technology enabling massively parallel DNA sequencing. The method can be used for identification of any type of organism, including meat, fish and plant species.

#Ngs#Food Safety#Food Industry#Dna Sequencing#Biotechnology#Ngs#Coi#Afnor#Cen#Iso
