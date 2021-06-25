Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

CNN correspondent: Growing calls for UK health secretary to resign

Post-Star
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritain's beleaguered Health Secretary Matt Hancock has apologized for breaching Covid regulations after being pictured in an embrace with his adviser, with whom British tabloid The Sun alleges he is having an extramarital affair. CNN's Bianca Nobilo reports.

poststar.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Hancock
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Uk#Tabloid#Cnn#Covid#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Related
POTUSTelegraph

Monday morning UK news briefing: New Health Secretary's concern at prolonged lockdowns

Sajid Javid is to push for lockdown to end "as soon as possible" over fears of the cost of shutting down the economy. The new Health Secretary, who replaced Matt Hancock after he was forced to resign for breaking lockdown rules to conduct an affair with an aide, said it was his "most immediate priority to see that we can return to normal as soon and as quickly as possible".
Public Healthkhn.org

UK Health Minister Breaks Covid Rules, Resigns After Causing Scandal

Matt Hancock was seen kissing an aide in his office in a leaked video, breaking social distancing rules he'd imposed on Britain. His replacement is reportedly keen to end the country's covid restrictions. Separately, reports say 2 million English people likely had long covid. Britain’s health secretary has resigned after...
Public HealthTelegraph

The new Health Secretary faces myriad formidable challenges

In bringing Sajid Javid back into the Cabinet as Health Secretary, the Prime Minister has restored to public office a politician with extensive experience of government. He served as Chancellor and Home Secretary following spells in the culture and housing departments. However, he never stayed long enough in any of...
Public HealthLife Style Extra

Former chancellor Sajid Javid faces test as new UK Health secretary

(Alliance News) - Sajid Javid's previous UK government roles "“ that of chancellor and before the home secretary "“ were great offices of state, traditionally thought of as more prestigious than his new job as Health secretary. But since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year, the profile of the person...
EconomyAviation Week

Cut F-35 Operating Costs, UK Defense Secretary Urges

LONDON–British Defense Minister Ben Wallace has suggested that the number of F-35s purchased by the UK will depend on how industry reduces operating costs and whether domestically developed weapons are integrated onto the aircraft. Facing questioning about UK defense spending from the country’s... Subscription Required. Cut F-35 Operating Costs, UK...
HealthPosted by
The Hill

UK to probe leaked photos of health secretary kissing aide

The UK government plans to launch an investigation into how photos leaked of a top British official kissing an aide, which breached the nation’s COVID-19 guidelines, and led to the official’s resignation. British Health Secretary Matt Hancock apologized on Friday after a photo of him kissing an aide in his...
U.K.mediaite.com

The Sun Newspaper Deletes Story Alleging CNN Reporter’s Affair With UK Ambassador to US

The Sun newspaper has deleted a story that alleged an affair between a CNN correspondent and the U.K. Ambassador to the United States, Politico reported Friday. The British tabloid published a story in October of last year alleging an affair between British Ambassador Kim Darroch and former CNN senior diplomatic correspondent Michelle Kosinski, with the headline “UK’s US ambassador Kim Darroch investigated over fears he leaked classified White House secrets to CNN reporter lover.”
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Chilean Foreign Minister Allamand

The below is attributable to State Department Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Chilean Foreign Minister Andrés Allamand yesterday to discuss collaboration between the United States and Chile to address the climate crisis, overcome the COVID-19 pandemic, and promote democracy and human rights. Secretary Blinken thanked Foreign Minister Allamand for Chile’s leadership as president of COP25 and in multilateral efforts to restore democracy in Nicaragua and Venezuela. The Secretary commended Chile’s vaccination campaign.
U.S. PoliticsU.S. Department of State

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Tanzanian President Hassan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan today. They discussed the importance of the ongoing international partnership to combat the COVID-19 pandemic and how the United States can support Tanzania in fighting the pandemic. Secretary Blinken and President Hassan addressed regional security issues, including Tanzania’s positive role as a peacekeeping contributor and areas for potential future cooperation. Secretary Blinken and President Hassan also spoke about the importance of political rights and civil liberties, as well as our shared efforts to ensure a democratic, peaceful, free, and prosperous future for all Tanzanians.
Politicsinews.co.uk

Labour calls for ex-Tory aide to be sacked from BBC board over alleged interference in news appointment

Labour has called for an ex-Conservative aide to be sacked from his role at the BBC, over allegations he tried to block a journalist being appointed for political reasons. According a report in the Financial Times, Sir Robbie Gibb, who is non-executive director at the BBC, attempted to stop Jess Brammar – former HuffPost UK editor and deputy editor of BBC Newsnight – being hired as BBC executive news editor.
Public Healthtribuneledgernews.com

Fears NHS backlog could soar to 13m on waiting list, Javid warns

London — New Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned that NHS waiting lists could rocket to 13 million in the coming months as concerns rise over the backlog faced by the health service. Speaking to The Sunday Telegraph in his first interview since taking up the job two weeks ago,...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Minister refuses to say whether PM was ‘wrong’ to claim link between Covid and serious disease ‘severed’

Nadhim Zahawi has refused to say whether Boris Johnson was “wrong” to claim the link between Covid cases, severe disease and deaths had been “severed” by the vaccination programme.Under repeated questioning, the vaccines minister did not repeat the remark, but also attempted to insist the prime minister had not misled MPs – despite the chief scientific adviser stating the link had not been “broken”.It comes after the newly appointed health secretary, Sajid Javid, conceded daily cases could exceed 100,000 in the summer, but the government is expected to stick to the plan of easing remaining Covid restrictions on 19...

Comments / 0

Community Policy