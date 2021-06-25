Cancel
Governor Says $140 Million In Tourism, Entertainment Aid On The Way

By Paul Holley
Racine County Eye
 16 days ago
WISCONSIN– More than $140 million in grants will be made available to businesses in Wisconsin’s tourism and entertainment industries that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday.

Among the businesses and organizations eligible for the new grant programs are live event venues, movie theaters, summer camps, minor league sports, and the lodging industry. Additional investments will be made in reopening Wisconsin historical sites and marketing support for the state’s tourism industry.

“Wisconsin is bouncing back stronger than ever,” Evers said in a news release. “Whether it’s an urban or a rural destination, these investments will help make sure that local venues and businesses come out of this pandemic ready to welcome folks from communities around Wisconsin and across the country.”

The investments announced on Thursday include:

  • $75 million for lodging grants;
  • $11.25 million for movie theaters;
  • $12 million for live event small businesses;
  • $2.8 million for minor league sports teams;
  • $10 million for live venues;
  • $15 million for destination marketing organizations;
  • $8 million for summer camps;
  • $1 million for the Wisconsin Historical Society to assist in reopening historical sites; and
  • $7.5 million to increase marketing support for Wisconsin’s tourism industry.

These investments are being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) and will be administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Department of Revenue.

Individuals and businesses interested in receiving more information about the grants, including application, should sign up to receive alerts here.

