A Cheap Ozone Generator Might Help You Get That Foul Smell Out Of Your Car

Sure, a drive-through car wash is easy and fun for kids and grownups alike. But robot scrubbers and sprayers will never be able to give your ride the attention it deserves. Doing a DIY wash in the driveway isn’t complicated and it offers nearly instant gratification. But it’s important to take the time to do it right — rushing through the process without a plan sets you up for swirly scratch marks in the paint and gunky water spots. Just like making dinner, it’s an easier job if everything is set out before you begin. Because once you unleash a hose on your car, the clock’s ticking — you need to dry the paint before the water evaporates, leaving behind spots. Here’s what you need to properly wash your car.