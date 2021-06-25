Cancel
Electronics

A Cheap Ozone Generator Might Help You Get That Foul Smell Out Of Your Car

By Mercedes Streeter
Jalopnik
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few weeks we’ve looked at a fluid transfer pump that’s crucial for fluid changes in some vehicles, a magnetic drain plug remover that helps you change fluids without getting you covered in stinky gear oil, and a silicone tray that saves you time (and a few swear words) by keeping your tools easily within reach. This week’s cool tool is an ozone generator that supposedly helps to get bad smells out of a car.

#Us Epa#Ozone Generator#Hertz#Dodge#Ashrae
