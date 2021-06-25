Cancel
Introducing the XDA Computing Forums: Dedicated discussion zones for Hardware, Software, and more!

By Rich Woods
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBuild-a-PC In the Build-a-PC section, you’ll find the Battlestations area. If you’ve got your own PC build and you want to show it off, head over there and strut your stuff. If you’re looking to build or upgrade, check out the PC part sales section. This is where you can talk about deals, or maybe discover a place to buy some hard-to-find parts.

Enhancing the Analysis of Software Failures in Cloud Computing Systems with Deep Learning

Identifying the failure modes of cloud computing systems is a difficult and time-consuming task, due to the growing complexity of such systems, and the large volume and noisiness of failure data. This paper presents a novel approach for analyzing failure data from cloud systems, in order to relieve human analysts from manually fine-tuning the data for feature engineering. The approach leverages Deep Embedded Clustering (DEC), a family of unsupervised clustering algorithms based on deep learning, which uses an autoencoder to optimize data dimensionality and inter-cluster variance. We applied the approach in the context of the OpenStack cloud computing platform, both on the raw failure data and in combination with an anomaly detection pre-processing algorithm. The results show that the performance of the proposed approach, in terms of purity of clusters, is comparable to, or in some cases even better than manually fine-tuned clustering, thus avoiding the need for deep domain knowledge and reducing the effort to perform the analysis. In all cases, the proposed approach provides better performance than unsupervised clustering when no feature engineering is applied to the data. Moreover, the distribution of failure modes from the proposed approach is closer to the actual frequency of the failure modes.
Rigetti Computing Introduces Scalable Multi-Chip Quantum Processor

BERKELEY, Calif., June 29, 2021 — Rigetti Computing, a leader in full-stack quantum computing, announced today it is launching a multi-chip quantum processor. The processor incorporates a proprietary modular architecture that accelerates the path to commercialization and solves key scaling challenges toward fault-tolerant quantum computers. Rigetti expects to make an 80-qubit system powered by the breakthrough multi-chip technology available on its Quantum Cloud Services platform later this year.
IBM Introduces AI Driven Automation Software

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) launched hybrid cloud AI-powered automation software for communications service providers (CSPs) to accomplish 5G objectives, including zero-touch operations, reduced costs, and the rapid delivery of innovative services to customers. IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation will help CSPs utilize AI-powered automation to quickly stand...
3 Computer Hardware Stocks to Buy This Summer

The expected continuation of remote working arrangements, at least in-part, even after pandemic restrictions are completely lifted should keep driving the demand for computer hardware as economies reopen worldwide. So, with that expectation, we think it could be wise to bet on the shares of fundamentally sound computer hardware companies Dell (DELL), Western Digital (WDC), and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP).Even though investors rotated out of expensive tech stocks earlier this year and into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the broader tech market has nonetheless been making an impressive comeback, as evidenced by the new highs hit lately by the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite. The composite hit its $14,535.97, 52-week high on June 29. Among other sectors, several computer hardware stocks have been gaining because the demand for computer hardware is increasing as companies rearrange their operations to continue working with a remote workforce, even if only partly.
Dell Technologies Drives Convergence of High Performance Computing, AI and Data Analytics with Omnia Open Source Software

Organizations can innovate faster with HPC on demand services and server acceleration options. Dell Technologies-developed open source Omnia software speeds and simplifies AI and compute-intensive workload deployment and management. HPC on demand services now offer pay-as-you-go resources for hybrid clouds with VMware infrastructure. Dell EMC PowerEdge servers add NVIDIA accelerator...
MacOS Monterey compatibility: Can your computer run Apple's new software update?

The latest version of Apple's Mac operating system, MacOS Monterey (also known as MacOS 12) is now available to download as a public beta (here's how to download the MacOS Monterey public beta). First unveiled at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference in early June, MacOS Monterey includes new features like Universal Control, AirPlay and a bunch of the same updates coming to iOS 15, like spatial audio in FaceTime.
Cybernet Manufacturing introduces two PoE enabled mini rugged computers

Cybernet Manufacturing released two new PoE enabled mini rugged computers, the iPC E1s and the iPC E2is. Both of these industrial computers have the ability to power multiple IP-connected devices over a CAT-6 cable, expanding the functionality of the units. Both of the new PoE enabled devices run on 6th...
Volvo Takes Software Development In-House, Centralising Computing

Volvo Cars announced during the Volvo Cars Tech Moment event a major change in its approach to software, computing and hardware electronics. The company is aware that a car’s appeal increasingly becomes more defined by software-driven functions and features, rather than traditional automotive attributes. It intends also to accelerate the development process and introduce more frequent hardware cycles.
Introducing High-Performance Computing on the Cloud for Simulation

If you are a SOLIDWORKS Simulation user pushing the computational limits with large and complex simulation models, you might be interested in 3DEXPERIENCE® Works Simulation solutions. Why? Well, not only does 3DEXPERIENCE Works Simulation deliver world-class SIMULIA technology (with proven Abaqus® and CTS solvers), it also enables access to cloud-based, high-performance computers for extra computational power when it is needed. Users can decide which computing approach—cloud or local—best suits their needs.
Nokia introduces remote iSIM and eSIM management software

Nokia launched a seamless automated provisioning solution as iSIM Secure Connect . This will let the enterprises and communication service providers (CSPs) manage the. subscriptions in machine-to-machine (M2M) and consumer devices. iSIM and eSIM lifecycle management can be automated to increase operational efficiencies, speed up the delivery cycle, and boost...
A new invention aims to make computer servers worldwide more climate friendly

An elegant new algorithm developed by Danish researchers can significantly reduce the resource consumption of the world's computer servers. Computer servers are as taxing on the climate as global air traffic combined, thereby making the green transition in IT an urgent matter. The researchers, from the University of Copenhagen, expect major IT companies to deploy the algorithm immediately.
Managing downloads in Chrome OS is about to get much easier

There's no question that Chrome OS does (mostly) everything these days, from productivity to entertainment. One of several aspects we've grown to love is its focus on usability, and we think Tote (formally Holding Space) is a brilliant feature that can take your productivity to the next level. Google is planning on supercharging Tote even further with a fresh update we're sure most would find handy.
It's the software, not hardware, that will make or break Surface Duo 2

I love the Surface Duo. I've been using it as my primary phone since it came out, and am a true believer in Microsoft's claim that dual-screens on a phone makes you more productive. That said, Microsoft's execution of this vision isn't perfect, and that mostly comes down to the still incredibly buggy software that ships on the Surface Duo.
XDA Basics: How to change the wallpaper on your Chromebook

Buying a shiny new Chromebook is an exciting experience. With Chrome OS, you get speed and performance at a lower cost. In fact, many Chromebooks are some of the best laptops you can find under $600. One of the first things you’ll want to do when you boot up your new Chromebook is change the wallpaper. Whether you want to switch to a different default wallpaper or change to a custom image, the process is incredibly simple. In this guide we’ll run down how to change your wallpaper on Chrome OS, then suggest some popular Android apps for custom wallpapers.
Chromebook launcher app sorting may actually be on its way, and it’s about time

We’ve written several articles about the need for Google’s Chromebook launcher to evolve with the times. With the introduction of the Google Play Store to devices years ago and the new hotness of Progressive Web Apps (PWA), the ‘app drawer’ on our laptops has become a cluttered mess. Yes, you can place apps and web apps into folders, and you can even move folders around. Yes, searching is also the most efficient way to locate something and open it with ease. However, the ability to alphabetize or sort apps in the launcher to make better sense of what one has collected is a long-overdue feature that the company seems to have decided to ignore, despite our cries.
Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (2021) review: The mid-range Chromebook to get

Acer has a winning combination on its hands with the Chromebook Spin 713. This convertible offers top-notch performance, one of the best screens we've seen this year, and flexible port options in a toughened chassis that withstands abuse. Battery life could be better, as could the speakers, but overall the Spin 713 has it where it counts.
MSI has new all-AMD Alpha laptops, plus the 19mm-thin Delta 15

MSI today announced a few new gaming laptops in its lineup, including the Delta 15, Alpha 15, and Alpha 17. These are “AMD Advantage” laptops, which is a term AMD recently came up with. It refers to laptops that use both AMD CPUs and GPUs to take advantage of AMD features like Smart Access Memory. So yes, these laptops all come with AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Radeon RX6000M series graphics.
Chromium OS Integrates CloudReady Installer

Ever wanted to have a Chrome OS experience on a device that isn’t a Chromebook or a Chromebox? To do so, you need Chromium OS – the free and open source base of Chrome OS – and until now, the CloudReady operating system from Neverware has always been the best option for that. With Google now assimilating Neverware, there are a lot of exciting changes merging upstream into Chromium OS for DIY enthusiasts.

