Many an actor would be thrilled to be considered for the role of James Bond, and even more would accept the part the moment it was offered. Though, as the history of the 007 franchise has shown us from time to time, there are reasons why people like Timothy Dalton or Pierce Brosnan have had to say no the first time around. The Ice Road’s Liam Neeson is apparently a part of that club himself, as he was once in the running around the time Goldeneye was casting, but admitted he would have said no for one sweet reason: his late wife wouldn’t have married him if he had accepted.