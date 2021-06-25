How to Get macOS 12's Safari Interface on macOS 11

Microsoft’s xCloud, the new cloud game streaming component a part of Xbox’s Game Pass Ultimate, has officially launched for iOS devices like iPhone, iPad, and macOS. The xCloud doesn’t require the use of a console and the PC version can be accessed through the Edge Browser and Google Chrome. With over 100 games available to play, Game Pass Ultimate holders will be able to have access to many beloved titles. Another feature of the xCloud is that the service is compatible with Bluetooth controllers and USB controllers. On iOS devices, the xCloud can be accessed through web-based apps like Safari. Players will get to choose to have a controller or touch controls for different games. With xCloud being powered by a custom Xbox Series X console hardware, setting streams to 1080p at up to 60 frames per second can be achieved for those with fast internet connections.