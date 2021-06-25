Irish police probe more than 19,000 cancelled 999 calls about sexual offences, assaults and burglaries

Irish police are examining more than 19,000 cancelled 999 calls relating to crimes such as sexual offences, assaults and burglaries, as part of an investigation into cancelled domestic violence emergency calls.

The Garda inquiry is working to determine if those “priority one” calls were cancelled without a proper policing response being provided, the Irish Times reports .

It was reavealed that when some 999 calls were taken, the wrong names, numbers and addresses were recorded, meaning police were unable to find addresses where it was alleged crimes were underway.

It comes as Ireland ’s police commissioner apologised after thousands of domestic violence 999 calls were cancelled.

Gardai did not provide the required standard of service to victims of domestic abuse, Commissioner Drew Harris told a meeting of the Policing Authority on Thursday.

Ireland’s interim justice minister, Heather Humphreys, has described the scandal as "a very serious issue".

The ongoing inquiry has focused on domestic abuse calls, with 3,120 cases identified where such calls had a final status of "cancelled".

Of that figure, 10 per cent of cases - 312 - who may have been affected have been contacted by gardai.

The inquiry has yet to identify any victim who experienced adverse outcomes as a result of their 999 call not being properly responded to.

Mr Harris said: "Regrettably, in some instances it appears An Garda Siochana did not provide the standard of service to victims of domestic abuse that is required.

"On behalf of An Garda Siochana I want to apologise to those victims.

"They are among the most vulnerable people in society and when some victims of domestic abuse called for our assistance they did not always receive the professional service we aim to deliver and victims are entitled to expect."

He said victims of domestic abuse "were not provided with the full level of support" set out in Garda policies.

The process of contacting victims is ongoing, and Mr Harris said they will take "whatever actions necessary" in terms of support, prosecutions and referrals to relevant services.

Mr Harris said the issue was caused by "technological and procedural failings, as well as individuals not adhering to An Garda Siochana policies and procedures".

He added that since the issue was discovered "the measures that have been put in place have significantly reduced the occurrences and I am confident that it can't happen again."

When all victims affected have been contacted and their situation assessed, gardai will make the details known to the minister for justice and the Policing Authority, Mr Harris said.

Ms Humphreys said: "Any inappropriate cancellation of 999 calls is a very serious issue.

"The Garda Commissioner has assured me that when someone calls 999 now, they can expect and trust that An Garda Siochana will help and that's the way it should be.

"The Commissioner has put new processes in place to ensure that this doesn't happen again and that is welcome.

"I am particularly concerned that anyone experiencing domestic abuse, and indeed anyone in a vulnerable position, who gathered up the courage to make that 999 call to look for assistance, they then didn't get it.

"I know the Commissioner has apologised to these victims, and I just want to welcome that fact."