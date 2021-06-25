Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 69, Garrett Curran

Thoughts: Add another name to list of prospects from North Carolina who fell victim to the badassery (it’s a word, look it up) that is Gunter Brewer. Coach Brewer is largely responsible for the North Carolina territory and jumped on Gonzalez early back as a Sophomore. Pulling in Ledford and Satt only helped seal the deal for the 3 star guard out of Sun Valley (former high school of Sam Howell, and a great muni course if you can hit it straight). Gonzalez, like his former QB and former WR (Gavin Blackwell) teammates was a heavy target for a few North Carolina programs as well as Mizzou, Florida, Penn State, and Kentucky, but the Top 40 guard found a home in Louisville over numerous zoom calls and multiple conversations with the staff.