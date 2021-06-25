Boise State Roster Countdown 2021: Day 69, Garrett Curran

Today marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most important moves in Boise State history, the day the Broncos joined the Big West and became Division I-A in football. There was much anticipation for the 1996 season, but Boise State’s start as an FBS program didn’t go the way anybody expected. Beloved coach Pokey Allen left the team early in fall camp for alternative cancer treatment in Canada, and the Broncos became a ship without a rudder. They finished 2-10, one of only five losing seasons in school history, and Allen passed away at the end of the year. The freshmen and redshirts on that team who stayed would be rewarded with Big West championships and Humanitarian Bowl victories in 1999 and 2000, kicking off a remarkable run of success that continues to this day. It’s something that will never be repeated.