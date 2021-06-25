Cancel
MLB

MLB taps Audacy as official podcast partner for exclusive audio content

By Ian Casselberry
Awful Announcing
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMajor League Baseball is expanding its podcast offerings beyond team-specific audio programming. The league is partnering with Audacy to produce branded podcast content for MLB and its 30 teams. Audacy now becomes the official podcast and audio partner of MLB. Audacy, formerly known as Entercom, owns and operates 39 all-sports...

awfulannouncing.com
