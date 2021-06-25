For Hailie Sahar, Pose Is Just The Beginning

`“I wish that every question I was asked was not something to do with being a trans person,” Hailie Sahar sighs during our Zoom call. It’s Pride Month, and Pose, on which Sahar plays Lulu Ferocity (née Abundance), has just aired its season finale the night before. For all the benefits being visible affords, I expect June makes any visible trans person feel like a spokesperson for a whole community. I imagine she’s answering the same questions over and over again: What’s it like being a trans actress? What’s it like working alongside a cast of so many trans women? “I get a sense that people don't really want to know about me,” she says. “They want to know, this, this fixation they have with the trans experience. That is such a small portion of who I am.”