Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

For Hailie Sahar, Pose Is Just The Beginning

Elite Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article`“I wish that every question I was asked was not something to do with being a trans person,” Hailie Sahar sighs during our Zoom call. It’s Pride Month, and Pose, on which Sahar plays Lulu Ferocity (née Abundance), has just aired its season finale the night before. For all the benefits being visible affords, I expect June makes any visible trans person feel like a spokesperson for a whole community. I imagine she’s answering the same questions over and over again: What’s it like being a trans actress? What’s it like working alongside a cast of so many trans women? “I get a sense that people don't really want to know about me,” she says. “They want to know, this, this fixation they have with the trans experience. That is such a small portion of who I am.”

www.elitedaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelica Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans People#Heart And Soul#Role Models#Fx#Sza#Lgbtq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sharon Stone poses in just a T-shirt in photo that causes a stir

Sharon Stone has shared glimpses into her home before, but none that get our pulses racing with the feeling of nostalgia quite like this. The actress posted a snapshot of her in her home, wearing nothing but a T-shirt and posing with what looks like a tube of liquid lipstick. "Been there, done that; got the T-Shirt" she captioned it.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Matt And Rachael Just Made Their Red Carpet Debut As A Couple

Matt James’ season of The Bachelor was... a lot. Although the season was touted as historic for featuring the first-ever Black Bachelor, James’ season was filled with controversy on- and off-screen, especially when fans deduced that final rose recipient Rachael Kirkconnell had attended a racist Antebellum-themed party in 2018. The couple broke up in the midst of the scandal earlier this year, but later confirmed they had gotten back together. Now James and Kirkconnell seem very comfortable in their relationship, because they just attended their first red carpet event together.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Mariah Copeland Reveals A Secret

The Young and The Restless rumors and spoilers tease that Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will reveal a secret in an upcoming episode of The Young and The Restless!. The Young And The Restless Spoilers And Rumors – Mariah Copeland Already Let Something Slip. Viewers of The Young and The Restless...
Beauty & FashionElle

Megan Fox Wears See-Through Net Top And Open Blazer For Day Out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have turned up the heat so much in their romance that the actor is seemingly having to shed layers of clothing to keep cool. Over the weekend, Fox stepped out after a photo shoot in Los Angeles in a see-through net top, grey jeans, a pair of Alexandre Birman bejewelled heels and a black blazer. The mother-of-two wore her dark hair down and sported a slick of black eyeliner and white nails.
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Mary J Blige Claims Ex-Husband Kendu Isaacs Said She Is 'Done, Fat, and Old' but Fans Convinced Her Not to Abandon Music

Mary J Blige enjoys being called many names— an actor, a celebrity, and a talented singer. However, being called "a survivor" strikes a chord every time. Mary J Blige is popularly known as an American singer, songwriter, actress, and philanthropist. With nine Grammy awards and a hundred million records to her name, the 50-year-old has stamped her place in the music industry.
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Away from Tom Cruise: this is what her daughter Suri looks like, at age 15

Tom Cruise He is one of the most popular Hollywood actors of his generation. He began his career in the mid-1980s and undoubtedly with the role of the airplane pilot Pete Maverick on Top Gun he won the public’s affection almost immediately. So he became a movie star with dozens of hits like the saga Mission Impossible and movies like Interview with the Vampire, Operation Valkyrie, Collateral, Magnolia, Vanilla Sky, among many others.
RelationshipsPosted by
TVShowsAce

Danielle & Adam Busby Praised For Separating The Twins

Parents everywhere are often faced with unsolicited advice on how to raise their kids. Multiply that by six kids and MILLIONS of television viewers. Adam and Danielle Busby have six daughters, but their claim to fame is having the first all-girl set of quintuplets in the United States. Such a feat earned them a reality show with TLC. And OutDaughtered fans are not shy about telling the OutDaughtered stars what they are doing wrong. But some fans recently praised the the Busby parents for how they are raising the twins.

Comments / 1

Community Policy