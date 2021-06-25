Cancel
California State

Tortilla throwing incident at California high school sparks outrage

California Sun rise
California Sun rise
 16 days ago

Tortilla throwing incident at California high school sparks outrage

An incident at the end of a California high school championship game has many community members calling for a hate crime investigation.

Last Saturday, the basketball game between the Coronado High School and Orange Glen High School ended with bags of tortillas being thrown at the losing bench by some members of the winning team.

Many are calling the actions of the Coronado team racist.

Orange Glen coaches said they were doing the normal ritual of the players and coaches walking over to exchange handshakes after the game when the Coronado coaches said some inappropriate things and told them to get their losing team out of there.

Shortly after the exchange, the tortillas started flying.

The Coronado Unified School District Governing Board expressed their sorrow about the viral event in a letter sent to the Orange Glen Community Monday afternoon. But community activists and parents who gathered together this afternoon said they don’t want apologies, they want accountability.

Several speakers called out the hateful incident and called for the Coronado coaches to be fired and for the team to be stripped of their championship.

The Coronado Police Department has been investigating the incident.

Players from a Southern California high school basketball team are under investigation from school officials after throwing tortillas at the opposing team after a post-season win. In this regard,An emergency board meeting of the Coronado Unified School District was held where initial findings in the investigation were discussed and further actions were be considered.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

What are your thoughts?
California Sun rise

California Sun rise

