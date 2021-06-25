The final frontier: FAA says Virgin Galactic can blast paying customers into space

British billionaire Richard Branson flew into space Sunday aboard a Virgin Galactic vessel, a voyage he described as the "experience of a lifetime" -- and one he hopes will usher in an era of lucrative space tourism. The mission's success allowed the swashbuckling septuagenarian to one up fellow tycoon Jeff Bezos -- who owns space company Blue Origin, and is set to launch on July 20 -- in the race to the final frontier. "I have dreamt of this moment since I was a kid, but honestly nothing could prepare you for the view of Earth from space," he said, grinning during a post-flight ceremony where he and crewmates received their astronaut wings, before popping open the champagne to celebrate. Branson, three fellow passengers and two pilots (all Virgin employees) breached the US-recognized boundary of space, reaching an altitude of 53.5 miles (86 kilometers) and experiencing weightlessness for a few minutes aboard the VSS Unity.