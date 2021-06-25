Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

The final frontier: FAA says Virgin Galactic can blast paying customers into space

By Lauren Barry
Anyone who has ever dreamed of flying through the cosmos like Han Solo or Captain Kirk could soon see their wish come true. Virgin Galactic – a spaceflight company owned by U.K.-based Virgin Group – was granted permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to fly customers to space, according to a June 25 press release from the company. Permission from the FAA came in an update to the company’s existing commercial space transportation operator license, first granted in 2016.

