Business travel collapsed during Covid-19. It could take years to recover.

For more than 15 months, the global travel industry has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Business travel has fallen dramatically, and the holiday market has also been hit hard by border closings. In this situation, customer loyalty is more important than ever: For airlines and frequent flyer programs such as Emirates Skywards, loyal customers are an important asset in order to be able to successfully fly out of the crisis as quickly as possible. In return, frequent flyers also have expectations from the airline or the program.