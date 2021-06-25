Why Veep star Sam Richardson was happy to play one more nice guy in Werewolves Within

Werewolves Within is like a tasty mug of hot chocolate for fans of Agatha Christie and The Howling. Forest ranger Finn Wheeler (Sam Richardson) arrives at his new post in the snowy hamlet of Beaverfield when a series of bizarre, gruesome incidents leave the townsfolk convinced a werewolf is among them. Cut off from help by a heavy snowstorm, Finn races to discover the culprit with the help of the town postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) as both tensions and the body count begin to rise. Directed by CollegeHumor alumnus Josh Ruben, whose debut film Scare Me played with a similar locked-room premise, Werewolves Within is a comedy-horror whodunnit that mostly works, and jolts a largely dormant genre with a charming new spark. Bolstered by a game-as-hell cast led by the always delightful Richardson and Vayntrub, the film is both a straightforward murder mystery and an impish subversion, and not merely due to the presence of a bonafide werewolf.