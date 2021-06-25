Why Veep star Sam Richardson was happy to play one more nice guy in Werewolves Within

Some might say it’s positively scary how many talented comedic actors make up the ensemble cast of the new horror-comedy Werewolves Within, directed by Josh Ruben (who wrote, directed and co-starred in 2020’s Sundance favorite Scare Me) and written by Mishna Wolff (based on the virtual reality game of the same name, similar in structure to the card game Mafia). After a proposed gas pipeline creates divisions within the small town of Beaverfield, and a snowstorm traps its residents together inside the local inn, newly arrived forest ranger Finn (Sam Richardson, Veep) and postal worker Cecily (Milana Vayntrub) must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community. The film features such luminaries as Michaela Watkins, Wayne Duvall, Michael Chernus, Cheyenne Jackson, Harvey Guillen, Catherine Curtain, and many more.