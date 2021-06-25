'Planet Her' review: It's a hot Cat summer on Doja Cat's sunny, swaggering new album
When the Los Angeles rapper and singer Doja Cat first released "Say So" to radio in January 2020, it hardly seemed auspicious: The song, a burbling slice of disco funk as sticky and effervescent as a mouthful of Pixy Stix, was the fifth single floated from her second studio album, 2019's Hot Pink. Boosted by a a viral TikTok surge and two Nicki Minaj remixes, it went on to top the Hot 100 and became one of the few vestiges of pre-pandemic life to carry over into the grimmest early days of COVID-19, a bittersweet reminder of all the freedoms (clubs, friends, tigers on the dance floor) we'd left behind.