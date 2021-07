On Sunday, June 27, Athens police responded to a call about a conflict on Fairview Street, according to an Athens-Clarke County Police Department report. A woman told police she and a male friend had been hanging out with several other friends near her home and drinking, according to the report. The man entered her home, which he was often allowed to do, and opened the fridge. He then claimed that items of food inside the fridge were his, leading to a verbal argument between him and the woman over who the food belonged to and who had a right to open the fridge.