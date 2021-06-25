Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Basketball

Purdue Jaden Ivey, Caleb Furst Earn Spots on the USA U-19 Roster

By D.J. Fezler
Posted by 
BoilermakersCountry
BoilermakersCountry
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HiSP6_0afB5lCy00

FORT WORTH, Texas — Purdue basketball players Caleb Furst and Jaden Ivey were selected as two of 12 members for the USA Basketball U-19 World Cup Team.

Ivey and Furst were among 26 players to try out for the team and will now look to win a gold medal at the FIBA U-19 World Cup, which will be held from July 3-11 in Latvia.

Freshman teammate Trey Kaufman-Renn was invited to participate in the tryouts as well but was unable to attend due to a hand injury he suffered in the Indiana-Kentucky All-Star Series.

Furst was one of seven players who are entering their freshman year of college basketball, while Ivey is one of 10 collegiate players to have made the cut.

The 2021 FIBA U-19 World Cup will feature teams from 16 nations in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia. In addition to the USA and host Latvia, the teams that are taking part in this summer’s U-19 World Cup include Argentina, Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, Lithuania, Mali, Puerto Rico, Senegal, Serbia, South Korea, Spain and Turkey.

The USA was drawn into Group D, alongside Australia, Mali and Turkey for the three-day FIBA U-19 World Cup preliminary round from July 3 to July 6. The USA will open against Turkey on July 3, followed by Mali on July 4 and finish against Australia on July 6.

Ivey was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team last season and was mentioned as a preseason All-American for the 2021-22 season. He averaged 11.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game as a freshman. Over his last six games last year, he averaged 18.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 37-of-79 from the field in that span.

He scored 26 points against North Texas, the second-most ever by a Big Ten freshman in an NCAA Tournament debut.

Furst is a 6-foot-10 freshman from Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was named Indiana's Mr. Basketball after a standout career at Blackhawk Christian. Furst led Blackhawk Christian to Indiana State Championships in 2019 and 2021, scoring 2,087 career points while becoming the school's all-time leading scorer and rebounder. He averaged 21.4 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.2 blocked shots as a senior.

The USA U-19 team will be led by TCU coach Jamie Dixon and assisted by Stanford coach Jerod Haase and Yale coach James Jones.

  • TREVION WILLIAMS BACK TO PURDUE: Trevion Williams is returning to Purdue, which means the Boilermakers return all five starters from last year's 18-10 season. He averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game in 2020-21. CLICK HERE
  • PURDUE NONCONFERENCE SCHEDULE: Purdue basketball is scheduled to play eight nonconference opponents that finished with winning records last season. In the past three seasons, the Boilermakers have had a top 20 strength of schedule in the nation. CLICK HERE
  • E'TWAUN MORE IN THE PLAYOFFS: Former Purdue star E'Twaun Moore recorded two points, five rebounds and three assists for the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. CLICK HERE

Become Part of the Boilermakers Country Community!

  • Follow D.J. Fezler on Twitter: @DJFezler
  • Follow BoilermakersCountry on Twitter: @sports_purdue
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
BoilermakersCountry

BoilermakersCountry

Indianapolis, IN
72
Followers
210
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

BoilermakersCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to Purdue athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerod Haase
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Purdue Basketball#Usa Basketball#The Usa Basketball U 19#World Cup Team#Fiba#Group D#Mali#All American#Ncaa Tournament#Blackhawk Christian#Tcu#Stanford#Yale#Purdue Nonconference#The Phoenix Suns#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Purdue University
News Break
Gold
News Break
Basketball
Country
China
Country
Argentina
News Break
Sports
News Break
College Basketball
Country
Spain
Country
Japan
News Break
Texas Christian University
Related
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Former UMD Hockey Star Maddie Rooney Vying for Spot on Team USA Roster

DULUTH, Minn. – Former UMD women’s hockey goalie Maddie Rooney has been named to her second U.S. Olympic residency roster. She will be one of 27 players vying for a spot on Team USA for the 2022 Winter Olympics. The Andover native made international headlines when she backstopped her country to a gold medal over Canada in the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea. Rooney is UMD’s all-time career saves leader and owns three of the top four single-season records for saves in Bulldogs history.
Eugene, ORWKYT 27

Roberts third in 110M hurdles, earns spot on Team USA

EUGENE, Oregon (WKYT) - Kentucky legend Daniel Roberts finished third in the 110M hurdles Saturday night, earning a spot on Team USA in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics. Current Wildcat Tai Brown finished fifth in the 110M finals, but only the top three finishers make Team USA. In the semifinals of...
Basketballchatsports.com

Grant Named To Team USA Roster For Olympics

Former Syracuse standout Jerami Grant has been named to the 12-man roster for the 2021 USA Senior Men's Team that will compete in this summer's Olympics in Japan. The American squad will be seeking a fourth straight gold medal. THE 2021 SENIOR MEN'S TEAM. In addition to Grant and three-time...
Nashville, TNvucommodores.com

Jenkins, Garland Invited to Team USA Select Roster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Commodores Darius Garland and John Jenkins were invited to the Team USA Men’s Select roster as announced by USA Basketball on Thursday. As members of the USA Select Team, Garland and Jenkins will scrimmage and practice against Team USA prior to the National Team’s departure for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. All workouts will take place July 6-9 at UNLV’s Mendenhall Center in Las Vegas. Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra will serve as head coach of the USA Select Team.
BasketballDerrick

Experience matters: USA Basketball confirms Olympic roster

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
BasketballPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

USA Basketball will field the third-oldest Olympic roster

Experience mattered to USA Basketball when putting together a roster for the Tokyo Olympics. The Americans formally revealed their roster Monday, one that will be third-oldest U.S. men’s team in Olympic history for the Tokyo Games. The 12-man list includes five players — Kevin Love, Kevin Durant, Jrue Holiday, Damian Lillard and Draymond Green — already in their 30s.
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Kentucky dominates USA Select Team roster

On Thursday, the roster for the 2021 USA Basketball Select Team was finalized. The Select Team will help train against the USA Basketball Men’s National Team in Las Vegas ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. Four former Kentucky Wildcats stars have made the Select Team. Those players are Tyler Herro, Keldon...
SportsPosted by
247Sports

Amihere earns roster spot with Team Canada

South Carolina women's basketball sophomore Laeticia Amihere will suit up for her native Canada in the 2020 Summer Olympics as she's been named to the 12-woman roster set to travel to Tokyo, Team Canada officials announced on Tuesday. Amihere played in all 31 games for Carolina last season, catching fire...
NBADetroit Bad Boys

All Roster Spots for Bigs Taken?

I read a comment in one of the Detroit papers in response to a "mailbag" request from a fan that wondered if the Pistons might be in the market for another big - either a center or power forward. The reply from the writer was that all the big spots were already likely taken. I'm not sure that is true.
BasketballNewport Plain Talk

Chandler makes roster for USA Basketball U19 team

Tennessee basketball freshman Kennedy Chandler has made the 12-man roster for the 2021 USA Basketball Men’s U19 World Cup Team. Chandler now will travel with Team USA from Fort Worth, Texas — site of the U.S. training camp — to Latvia, where the FIBA U19 World Cup will be contested from July 3-11.
BaseballBirmingham Star

Team USA names experienced roster for Tokyo Games

USA Baseball named its 24-man roster for the Olympics Games in Tokyo on Friday, with 14 players taking major league experience into the six-team tournament. The United States squad even has Winter Olympics experience with former short-track speed skater Eddy Alvarez named as an infielder. Alvarez, who participated in the 2014 Winter Olympics, played 12 games with the Miami Marlins last season and is currently a minor leaguer in the team's system.
Decatur, ALamateurgolf.com

Final round charge earns Caleb O'Toole Spirit of America title

Caleb O’Toole birdied eight holes in his final round, including three in a row on his inward nine, to overtake Sam Murphy to win the 2021 Daikin Spirit of America Golf Classic title Saturday at Burningtree Country Club in Decatur, Ala. O’Toole, who played collegiately at Western Kentucky, shot a...
NBAKSAT 12

Spurs’ Keldon Johnson earns spot on USA select team

SAN ANTONIO – USA Basketball announced today that San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was named to the 2021 Team USA Select Team. “It’s definitely an honor to be a part of getting the Olympians prepared to go to Tokyo,” Johnson said. “I get to go help my country in the Olympics. Whether it’s a small roll or a big roll, I feel like I get to go out there and help the team get better.”
NFLArizona Cardinals

State Farm Stadium Earns Second Spot In USA Today Ranking

For years, whenever the NFLPA has done a poll with players about the best playing surface in the league, the Cardinals' home turf has either been the best or in the top three. When the team moved into State Farm Stadium, the rest of the facility matched up with the field itself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy