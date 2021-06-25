Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Minnesota's History of Missing Out On a First-Round Pick

By Phil Ford
zonecoverage.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst-round picks are priceless in the NBA. Like the Heart of the Ocean Diamond in Titanic, everyone wants to get their hands on one by any means necessary. But if Oklahoma City’s GM Sam Presti is the Billy Zane of the NBA, doing everything in his power to own every single pick in every draft for all time, unfortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves are old Rose. They prefer carelessly tossing their picks into the ocean with an “ope” and not a second thought about how throwing away a priceless gem could affect those around them.

zonecoverage.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Presti
Person
Randy Foye
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Zach Randolph
Person
Kevin Garnett
Person
Billy Zane
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Latrell Sprewell
Person
Wally Szczerbiak
Person
Chase Budinger
Person
Ricky Rubio
Person
Morris Peterson
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Sam Cassell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Wolves#The Golden State Warriors#The San Antonio Spurs#The Toronto Raptors#Mavericks#Lakers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
Related
NBAzonecoverage.com

What the Wolves Can Glean From Phoenix and Milwaukee's Success

What do you think of first when somebody mentions the NBA Finals? Maybe Marv Albert’s voice (and his toupee that hasn’t fooled anyone for 40 years), definitely Michael Jordan, and probably the handful of marquee franchises like the Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat, battling it out for basketball supremacy every year. The finals are usually a very star-studded event with huge stars like LeBron James, Steph Curry, or Kevin Durant leading a big-market franchise to glory usually somewhere close to a beach.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Timberwolves trade features D’Angelo Russell to Miami

The Miami Heat have been linked to many big-name NBA players over the last year. After a lackluster season down south, Pat Riley could look to shake things up within the roster. It would be wise to go to a rebuilding team like the Minnesota Timberwolves to see who is on sale.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBAThe Dream Shake

This trade between the Cavs and Rockets makes too much sense to happen

With the NBA Draft just over three weeks away, the Rockets are fielding offers to possibly move up or down from the second overall pick. If the Pistons opt to roll with Cade Cunningham at 1, the Rockets face a decision at 2 between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. But what if they let the team picking at 3, the Cleveland Cavaliers, make that choice for them?
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Knicks Willing To Offer RJ Barrett In Damian Lillard Trade Talks

By all indications, Damian Lillard is not going anywhere -- at least, for now. But don't expect that likelihood to scare away interested teams from the pursuit. In New York, the Knickerbockers have long held an interest in acquiring Dame, and their recent playoff run has seemingly only made them hungrier to make a move.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 teams Kawhi Leonard could leave the Clippers for this offseason

Having missed the last two games of their series against the Jazz and all of their series against the Suns, it seems that Kawhi Leonard’s time in Los Angeles could be coming to an end. Paul George has played out of his mind this season and resurrected himself as a bona fide super star in this league while leading the Clippers to their first conference finals in franchise history. But even that isn’t a clear enough reason for The Klaw to stay.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Paul George Sends A Message To The Phoenix Suns: "If They Were Going To Finish This Series Off, They Were Going To Have To Work For It. We Weren't Going To Back Down."

Paul George and his Los Angeles Clippers made a statement on Monday night, taking care of business against the Phoenix Suns, stealing Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. The Clips won their second game of the series, forcing Game 6 at home, trying to take this duel to the last game. The veteran swingman was on a mission, stepping up for his team even after the night didn't start well for him. In the end, the Clippers got a 116-102 win over the Suns to keep their season alive.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Who is Kendall Jenner's boyfriend Devin Booker?

Devin Booker had a busy weekend. On Saturday, the two-time NBA All-Star hit the headlines after Kendall Jenner shared a picture of them in a story on Instagram to celebrate their one year anniversary, while on Sunday he was involved in a scuffle with Nikola Jokic. Here is everything you...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

A 2021 NBA offseason preview for the Miami Heat

Just about everything went right for the Heat during the summer resumption in the Walt Disney World bubble last summer. Having entered the playoffs as a No. 5 seed in the East, Miami won three consecutive series as the road team, then came within two wins of a championship before falling to the Lakers.
NBANBC Sports

2021 NBA Mock Draft 8.0: Warriors, Kings' first-round picks

We are in the home stretch. The 2021 NBA Draft is just weeks away and the prospects have already gone through the combine and team visits are just around the corner. Prospects are moving up and down the board, including some changes in the top 5. This is an incredibly strong draft, especially at the top, but there is depth and talent deep into the second round.
NFL9News

Former Broncos first round pick Paxton Lynch signs with a new team

SASKATCHEWAN, Canada — Arguably the biggest draft bust in Denver Broncos history, quarterback Paxton Lynch is no longer looking for work in the NFL. The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday afternoon the team signed Lynch. Terms of the agreement and how long the deal is for were not disclosed. The...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker puts out bold statement after Game 2 win vs Bucks

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns took care of business once again in Game 2 with a 118-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. But, as per Book, the job’s not finished. After dropping an impressive 31-piece in just his second NBA Finals appearance, the two-time All-Star said after the game his team isn’t taking their feet off the pedal as they head to Milwaukee for a pivotal Game 3.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

PJ Tucker Wore $50K Nike MAG Shoes For Game 2 Of The Finals

PJ Tucker is definitely a sneaker connoisseur and probably the biggest collector in the NBA and the world. He's said to own 5000 pairs of shoes, and some of them are really something else. A couple of months after he surprised the world by wearing a pair of Carmelo Anthony's...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft: 5 prospects to target with the 20th pick

With the Atlanta Hawks out of the playoffs, attention turns to the 2021 NBA Draft, set to take place later this month. That means getting familiar with the incoming class of rookies. It is a bit odd after last season’s condensed timeline saw the draft take place last November. Regardless, it’s time for teams to add to their cores.

Comments / 0

Community Policy