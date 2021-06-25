Minnesota's History of Missing Out On a First-Round Pick
First-round picks are priceless in the NBA. Like the Heart of the Ocean Diamond in Titanic, everyone wants to get their hands on one by any means necessary. But if Oklahoma City’s GM Sam Presti is the Billy Zane of the NBA, doing everything in his power to own every single pick in every draft for all time, unfortunately, the Minnesota Timberwolves are old Rose. They prefer carelessly tossing their picks into the ocean with an “ope” and not a second thought about how throwing away a priceless gem could affect those around them.zonecoverage.com