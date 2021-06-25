Collection

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Spring 2022’s menswear shows have come and gone, but the street style as seen on showgoers have a long-lasting impact. With the return of in-person shows, it’s no surprise that the guests’s ensembles were on point—and we couldn’t help but notice the men’s style in particular. There was look after look of effortlessly cool summer outfits, many of which we’d happily recreate.