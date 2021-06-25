Collection
As keen divers, the lockdown period has been testing for Lisi Herrebrugh and Rushemy Botter. It’s been two years since their last plunge into the deep blue off the Caribbean island of Curaçao where Botter grew up, and where the couple have established the Botter Coral Nursery, funded through their eponymous menswear label. During an appointment in their rue François 1er showroom, the designers said their Nina Ricci resort collection had probably sprung from their longing for the turquoise sea.www.vogue.com