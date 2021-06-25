Rep. Anthony Sabatini Picks Up Roger Stone’s Endorsement For Congress

Conservative State Rep. Anthony Sabatini, who announced his run for the District 7 Congressional seat against Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D), is picking up critical endorsements in what will be a heated race.

On Thursday, Roger Stone endorsed Sabatini for the Congressional seat.

“Anthony Sabatini has the guts to not only take on the weak-kneed, feckless, white wine swilling RINO’s in the Republican establishment but also take on and beat the radical left,” said Stone.

In a video release Stone says that Sabatini has his “full enthusiastic endorsement for Congress.”

In March, Sabatini announced he would not seek a third House term, but on June 7, 2021, Sabatini shared a map on Twitter, with a potential redraw of Florida’s districts that places him in Murphy’s district.

“Based on projected maps in Florida … this morning I OFFICIALLY filed for the new District 7 congressional seat,” Sabatini tweeted. “This pits my campaign against America-Last, corrupt Democrat Rep. Stephanie Murphy. Support my America First campaign.”

Roger Stone’s endorsement of Sabatini on Thursday, couples with a June 18 endorsement from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

