Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota ranks 5th worst in new economic outlook analysis

By The Center Square
crowrivermedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota finished 46th in a study by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) that examined the 50 states’ economic outlooks based on 15 policy measures. The economic outlook ranking for Minnesota examined such variables as top marginal personal income tax rate (9.85 percent) and top marginal corporate income tax rate (9.8 percent). Other measures examined include property and sales tax burdens, existence of estate or inheritance taxes, debt service as a percentage of tax revenue and the number of public employees per 10,000 people.

www.crowrivermedia.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Outlook#Debt Service#Personal Income Tax#Inheritance Tax#Corporate Income Tax#Arizona7138#Maryland35408#Hawaii274211#Oregon94414#Minnesota18469
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
The Center Square

Minnesota ranked 23rd in K-12 enrollment drop

(The Center Square) – Minnesota experienced a 2.36% drop in K-12 enrollment from 2019-2021, according to federal data published by the 74. Total K-12 enrollment nationwide of about 51.1 million pupils during the 2019-20 school year means the public school system lost roughly 1.5 million students. The worst states:. Mississippi...
Iowa Statesouthernminn.com

Iowa economic outlook remains positive, say state's business leaders

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey for 2021 indicates confidence in the state’s economy despite concerns about supply chain issues and attracting qualified workforce talent. The nonprofit organization of 22 decision makers from major statewide Iowa employers released its report on the survey on...
Politicsthecentersquare.com

New Mexico ranked as worst state to live in U.S.

(The Center Square) – New Mexico ranked as the worst state to live in out of all 50 states in an analysis by the consumer finance website Wallethub. The analysis used 52 metrics of livability to determine states’ ranks for 2021. New Mexico came out at the very bottom, just...
Michigan StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Michigan has 13th highest property taxes in nation

(The Center Square) – Michigan has the 13th highest property taxes paid as a percentage of owner-occupied housing value in 2019, says a study from the Tax Foundation. In calendar year 2019, the most recent data available, here are the states with the highest effective rate on owner-occupied property:. New...
Minnesota Statecrowrivermedia.com

Battle over changing Minnesota voting system not over

(The Center Square) – Ranked choice voting (RCV) is becoming a political buzzword across the country. While some are RCV proponents, others are railing against its expansion. Four municipalities in Minnesota, including Minneapolis, already have this approach for local elections. Recent municipal elections in New York City were RCV-based and...
Maryland StateWbaltv.com

Maryland ranks as the worst state for retirement: Bankrate

Bad news for retirees in Maryland -- the state is ranked the worst place to retire, according to the website Bankrate. Bankrate says the ranking was based on five categories: Affordability, wellness, culture, weather and crime. Despite coming in dead last overall, Maryland's ranking for wellness came in fourth place.
Illinois StateJournal Gazette and Times Courier

Rich Miller: Credit rating company owes Illinois payback

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois’ rating in a week’s time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June and S&P...
Austin, TXKENS 5

New report ranks Austin as the No. 3 worst city for minimum wage earners

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a recent Move.org report, Austin is the third worst city for minimum wage earners out of the 75 largest cities in the U.S. Plano, Texas, came in second, and Atlanta, Georgia, ranked first for least affordable for minimum wage workers. Ranked as the most affordable is Bakersfield, California.
Illinois Statefordcountyrecord.com

Miller: Credit rating agency mistakes should be corrected

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois’ rating in a week’s time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June and S&P...
Missouri StateJacksonville Journal Courier

Missouri ranked worst state for pandemic safety

In a new report by personal finance site WalletHub, Missouri was rated the least-safe state during the coronavirus pandemic. To find who was the safest state (Vermont) and who was the least safe, the report compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C. across five metrics, including the rate of COVID-19 transmission, positive testing rate, hospitalization and death rates, as well as the share of the population which is vaccinated.
Income Taxblogforarizona.net

The GOP Legislature Deceives Us with Tax Cuts

“Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” said George Santayana. He must have been talking about Arizona’s so-called middle-class tax cuts. Or the famous Republican trickle-down economic theory that tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations would inevitably “trickle-down” to workers. On the contrary, there is ample evidence showing that wealth has accumulated at the top while worker wages have barely budged for decades.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Georgia Sun

Atlanta ranks the worst city for minimum wage workers

As an ongoing worker shortage has many employers questioning employee benefits and pay requirements for the lowest paid workers, a survey released by a moving services company has tagged Atlanta as the worst city in the country for minimum wage workers. The experts at Move.org identified the best and worst...
Illinois StatePosted by
97.9 KICK FM

Illinois is Ranked as the Worst State for Teen Drivers

It's been a hot minute since I was a teenager, but as an adult seeing teen drivers up and down Broadway this ranking does not surprise me. I did not learn how to drive in Illinois, but looking over the laws in which a teen must go through to get a driver's license you would think that the state would rank lower in worst drivers, but it does not. WalletHub ranked each state using a collection of 23 key metrics. The data ranges from teen driver fatalities to cost of car repairs due to accidents (including impaired driving). Illinois, out of 50 states, ranks 12th for worst teen drivers.
California StateRiverside Press Enterprise

Progressives pushing regressive taxes in California

The news that, as of July 1, several cities in very liberal Alameda County have increased their sales tax rate to a staggering 10.75%, got us thinking about how many of California’s recent tax hikes have been regressive. In fact, despite the claim that progressives like to “tax the rich,” many of the big tax hikes seen in the state — both at the state and local level — fall disproportionately on the working poor and lower middle class.
PoliticsPosted by
The Center Square

New Jersey ranks 3rd worst in new economic outlook analysis

New Jersey finished 48th in a study by the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC) that examined the 50 states’ economic outlooks based on 15 policy measures. The economic outlook ranking for New Jersey examined such variables as top marginal personal income tax rate (11.75 percent) and top marginal corporate income tax rate (11.5 percent). Other measures examined include property and sales tax burdens, existence of estate or inheritance taxes, debt service as a percentage of tax revenue and the number of public employees per 10,000 people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy