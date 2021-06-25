Minnesota ranks 5th worst in new economic outlook analysis

It's been a hot minute since I was a teenager, but as an adult seeing teen drivers up and down Broadway this ranking does not surprise me. I did not learn how to drive in Illinois, but looking over the laws in which a teen must go through to get a driver's license you would think that the state would rank lower in worst drivers, but it does not. WalletHub ranked each state using a collection of 23 key metrics. The data ranges from teen driver fatalities to cost of car repairs due to accidents (including impaired driving). Illinois, out of 50 states, ranks 12th for worst teen drivers.