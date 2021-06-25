Jason Isbell Covers “All I Do Is Drive” For ‘The Ice Road’ Soundtrack [Listen]
What do Jason Isbell and Liam Neeson have in common? Well, until recently, very little before they both started working on The Ice Road for Netflix. Available now on the streaming platform, Neeson stars as a big-rig ice road trucker thrust into a heroic rescue mission while Isbell provides the lead song to the 12-track, star-studded soundtrack. Jason Isbell’s rendition of the Johnny Cash trucker anthem “All I Do Is Drive”, along with the rest of The Ice Road soundtrack, is available now.liveforlivemusic.com