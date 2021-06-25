Dalton Middle School quintet achieve recognition through Duke University's Talent Identification Program

Five Dalton Middle School students earned state and "grand" recognition through the Duke University Talent Identification Program (TIP) based on outstanding ACT and/or SAT scores.

The program is committed to helping students and their families evaluate, strengthen and grow the student's academic potential and is geared toward students who scored exceptionally high on the Measure of Academic Progress (MAP), Georgia Milestones or other standardized tests, according to Dalton Public Schools. Students are given the opportunity to take the ACT and/or SAT to prepare and determine their strengths and weaknesses while also allowing them to tap into their academic abilities.

Eva Ashcraft, Hope Hambrock, Scott Miller, Lilli Sharp and Cencen Wan, all rising ninth-graders, took the tests as seventh-graders, then learned as eighth-graders they'd earned recognition for their efforts.

"I'm really proud of them, but I'm not that surprised, (as) these five come up all the time as some of our top students," said Lauri Johnson, Dalton Middle School's principal. "I like that we are recognizing them for their academic achievements, because when we do that, it helps grow that inner drive for other students."

Though the Duke program typically offers a special summer program for students to pursue interests and collaborate in a learning environment, this class missed that opportunity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, based on their success, plenty of other camps and other programs will be calling for these students, Johnson said.

"This just opens up so many opportunities for kids."

For state recognition, students had to score at or above the national average of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or SAT, according to Dalton Public Schools. Students had to score at or better than 90% of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or SAT for grand recognition.

A lengthy journey

For Miller, taking the SAT in December 2019 was the culmination of a journey that began in fifth grade, when high test scores helped introduce him to the Duke program, he said. His parents signed him up for it, and he was intrigued by the idea of supplementing his learning, as well as discovering areas for improvement.

Like Miller, Sharp first learned of the program in fifth grade, but she didn't join until the following year.

"I just wanted to see what I was capable of," she said. It also offered an opportunity for her to discover "how hard I was willing to work."

"You really have nothing to lose, because you can take the test (the ACT, numerous times), and it just shows you where you are at the time" academically, she added. "There's no downside to it."

Even if "you don't do well the first time, don't be (discouraged)," Miller said. "Definitely, take it again, because you'll be (more comfortable)."

The "unknown is scary," Johnson said. Once a student has taken the test once, "it's not as scary."

A learning experience

Ashcraft was eager to prepare for "the real thing," and "I'm glad I took it (the ACT) now so I know what to expect when college depends on it," she said. "I won't be as nervous as I probably would have been, because I'll know what it will be like."

"It was very different than I expected; I'm not sure what I expected, but it was not what I expected," she said. "We were in very small groups in classrooms (for the actual test taking), and it was all on paper and one booklet."

"We got a giant study book, and I spent awhile looking at that, (as well as) doing some of the practice tests," she added. "Those were a good representation of the actual test, but I had no time limit.''

Wan learned about the program after a friend recommended it to her mother, and "I wanted to see how well I placed" in comparison to other students, she said. "I'm really glad I did it, because it's good to know where you're at."

Through the SAT, Wan learned she needs more work on math probabilities, and "it's very cool to be able to take the SAT or ACT in middle school," she said. "Duke TIP is definitely fun, and I would definitely recommend it to others."

Ashcraft found the entire experience "fun," save for one aspect, she said with a laugh. "I enjoyed the entire process, except for waiting for my results."

"I'm kind of weird (in that) I love taking tests," Ashcraft said. "I like the quiet, and this was four hours sitting in a room racking my brain, bringing (knowledge) back to the front of my brain."

"I think I did a good job with what I know right now," Ashcraft said. "I'm very happy with how I did."

To perform as well as she did on the ACT (a composite score of 25) in the seventh grade makes for a "very promising future," said Sharp, who taught herself various test-taking techniques in order to max out her score. "As I learn more, I can score even better and get into some really prestigious colleges."

Added confidence and bright futures

Sharp doesn't plan to take the ACT again anytime soon, although she might try other exams, she said.

"I'm not going to take them until I learn a lot more, because they're hard to prepare for and take."

Ashcraft has no plans to take the ACT again until it counts in a few years, she said. Of course, that's if she takes the ACT for college rather than the SAT, which is unknown at this time because it will depend on the colleges to which she applies.

Wan will likely allow her college choices to dictate whether she takes the ACT or SAT, but she plans to take the Preliminary SAT as a sophomore. She'd like to study business in college.

To those who might participate in the Duke program, she offers one piece of advice: "Don't be so nervous or worried, because if you're nervous, you won't do as well.''

Sharp recommends the program to other students, but they have to be "willing to work, practice and prepare," she said. "Otherwise, it's a waste of time."

"If you think you can use it to improve (yourself academically), do it, but it's not fun to take," she added. "It's not a pleasant experience."

Miller expressed similar sentiments, noting preparing for and taking the test is beneficial, but it's not enjoyable.

"I enjoyed getting a good score," Miller said with a smile. "The test is stressful and not fun."

Preparing for, taking and excelling on the SAT or ACT provides ''confidence," Sharp said. Some gifted students "put lots of pressure on themselves to do well in school because they value grades," but taking one of these tests alleviates stress in high school, "because if you've done that well in middle school, you can certainly do better in high school."

Through this experience, Ashcraft learned "I definitely need to remember everything I've been taught in classes, because (while) some of it seems unimportant, it's on a very important test in a few years," she said. The ACT "brought me back to stuff I'd learned before but had forgotten."

Students who excel early like Ashcraft, Hambrock, Miller, Sharp and Wan almost always achieve additional academic excellence, Johnson said.

"You're probably looking at future National Merit Scholars here."