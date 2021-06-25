Cancel
Georgia State

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 16 days ago
WASHINGTON — The Department of Justice is suing Georgia over the state’s voting law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the suit Friday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill that outlined how Georgians were able to vote in future elections, WSB reported. Thirteen other states also passed similar laws.

Georgia law now requires photo ID for absentee mail-in voting, after 1.3 million voters in the Peachtree state used the option during the COVID-19 pandemic, WSB reported.

The bill also cut the number of ballot drop boxes in the Atlanta area, The Associated Press reported.

Democratic Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler said the bill was “voter suppression tactics” and was “unabashed assault on voting rights.”

For the latest on the government’s lawsuit, visit our sister station WSBTV.com.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

