Direct, Jordan and Women Pace Nike’s Gains In Fiscal 2021

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Brands led growth among segments, women’s led genders and Nike Direct grew at three times the pace of wholesale sales in Nike’s fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. Sales through Nike Direct catapulted 30 percent on a currency-neutral basis (32.2 reported) to $16.4 billion. The accelerated shift drove the gains to online selling tied to the pandemic and its Consumer Direct Offense strategy that calls for growing direct connections with consumers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Sportswear#Nike Basketball#Women Pace Nike#Jordan Brands#Nike Direct#Nike Digital#The Nike Brand#Women
