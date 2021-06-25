Cancel
Free Luminaria arts festival ready to 'reignite' downtown San Antonio streets this fall

By Madalyn Mendoza
Laredo Morning Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLuminaria is preparing for a fall return after being canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic last year. The contemporary arts festival, which was founded in 2008 by then-mayor Phil Hardberger, takes over downtown San Antonio streets and Hemisfair park each fall to showcase San Antonio as a city for the arts. There are usually exhibitions, installations, performances and displays which transform downtown buildings. This year, Luminaria is scheduled for November 13.

