One of the big stars in the presentation of Ubisoft in the past E3 2021 it was undoubtedly Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, by the Massive team, known for also being the creators of one of the most successful new IPs of the last generation, such as The Division. However, this new game based on James Cameron’s cinematic license will not arrive on PS4 and Xbox One, making it only on PS5 and Xbox Series, in addition to PC. The Swedish studio has given its reasons for this decision, and it is mainly the fact of relying on more powerful hardware to move the game world at “enormously high speed”.