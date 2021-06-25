Cancel
Expert Commentary on the Product Profile of Tazemetostat for Follicular Lymphoma

By ONCOLOGY Staff
cancernetwork.com
 17 days ago

Kelly Valla, PharmD, BCOP, reviews the product profile of tazemetostat for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Tazemetostat is a novel, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor that is approved for follicular lymphoma. EZH2 is a histone methyltransferase that is abundant in the germinal center where follicular lymphoma originates. In about 20% of follicular lymphoma cases, EZH2 is mutated. Tazemetostat is known to inhibit this mutated form of EZH2. What’s unique is that tazemetostat can also inhibit the wild-type form, which is abundantly prevalent in the germinal center, as well, so we found that there is activity in both mutated EZH2 as well as wild-type [disease]. It’s worthwhile to note that response rates are higher in those with mutated EZH2.

