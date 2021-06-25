Expert Commentary on the Product Profile of Tazemetostat for Follicular Lymphoma
Kelly Valla, PharmD, BCOP, reviews the product profile of tazemetostat for the treatment of follicular lymphoma. Tazemetostat is a novel, first-in-class EZH2 inhibitor that is approved for follicular lymphoma. EZH2 is a histone methyltransferase that is abundant in the germinal center where follicular lymphoma originates. In about 20% of follicular lymphoma cases, EZH2 is mutated. Tazemetostat is known to inhibit this mutated form of EZH2. What’s unique is that tazemetostat can also inhibit the wild-type form, which is abundantly prevalent in the germinal center, as well, so we found that there is activity in both mutated EZH2 as well as wild-type [disease]. It’s worthwhile to note that response rates are higher in those with mutated EZH2.www.cancernetwork.com